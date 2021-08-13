Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys American Tower Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Targa Resources Corp, Fiverr International

- New Purchases: VMEO, RDS.B, IGF, MNR, QTS, GGPIU, LSCC, QADA, NVST, OEPWU, CLAA.U, DTOCU, COIN, TELL, TNL, TWO, ENV, PFPT, HHLA.U, XPDIU, PDOT.U, NGC.U, BOCH, GOLD, DCOM, SIMO, TBBK, UBS, UTL, GRA, AMEH, RILY, EFC, CARA, JYNT, ORGO, ZLAB, FUTU, PGNY, BILL, SLQT, BTAQ, OACB, RICE, RICE, TZPSU, HLAHU, HCCCU, NAACU, ITHXU, CFFVU, TLGA.U, MIT.U, BCEI, BCEI, ACII.U, COVAU, MTAC, LGACU, CVII.U, CFVIU, HIIIU, GLBLU, TWLVU, KAIR, PPGH, TMKR, BLTS, EPHY, PRSR, AMPI.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, ADEX, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, VPCBU, IPVIU, ENFA, DLCA, SWET, SVFB, SVFC, ADER, ESM.U, SBII.U, FRXB.U, PTOCU, STRE.U, ROSS.U, OSTR, ATHN.U, PGRW, GXIIU, GGMCU, EQHA, PUCK, ISLE, ISLE, ITQ, NXU, CPTK, PMGM, MACA, ASZ, FLME, FTEV, ANZU, WPCA, GAMC, KSI, SHQAU, OGN, GLHA, FWAC, EOCW.U, AMX, CCJ, CNI, OVV, IAG, KGC, HLIO, WLL, YPF, SPR, EBSB, CGAU, SQ, AA, NCNA, SI, CAN, AMHC, CRU.U, PNTM.U, GNACU, BIOTU, HCIIU, DHHCU, CLIM.U, FSSIU, CTAQ, JWSM.U, ATMR.U, APGB.U, SCOBU, CHK, TSIBU, SCLEU, FSRXU, SLAMU, FTAAU, GSEVU, CRU, FSNB.U, SNII.U, HERAU, ATAQU, FRSGU, WPCB.U, ACQRU, GNAC, GTPAU, GTPBU, JCIC, DHHC, FSSI, CLIM, LEGAU, JWSM, HCNEU, ATMR, SPAQ, SPAQ, SLAC, TSIB, SCLE, XPDI, SCOB, BSKYU, ASPC, YTPG, GSEV, ANAC, SLAM, FSNB, HERA, ATAQ, ORIAU, GSQB.U, JUGGU, FTVIU,
- Added Positions: AMT, NEE, ETRN, DUK, CCI, IEFA, IJR, SO, D, SRE, AEP, UNP, BABA, ITUB, XEL, AMD, PEG, SBAC, WEC, AWK, AM, ED, EIX, INFO, ES, WMB, XLE, AEE, CMS, CSX, CNP, ETR, FE, NSC, OKE, PCG, PPL, MOS, WES, DOOO, LNT, AMZN, AZPN, ENB, EVRG, G, BEKE, CB, ALL, ADI, WTRG, ATO, AZO, BLK, COF, CI, BAP, RE, GS, GOOGL, LH, MCK, MTD, NVR, NI, NOC, NVMI, ORLY, PNW, SIVB, TRV, URI, UNH, ANTM, WHR, MELI, AVGO, CHTR, HCA, PSXP, BKR, EWC, ALE, AWR, AVA, BHP, BKH, BLDR, CWT, CMCSA, DISCA, UFS, FBC, GNW, HE, HFC, SVC, HBAN, IDA, IDCC, KSU, SR, MGEE, MSTR, NVDA, NWE, OGE, PNM, RCII, RIO, SLB, TDY, NS, WLTW, POR, IRDM, OGS, AVNS, SYNH, SE, DAVA, CHNG, GDX, IJH, EGHT, RAMP, NSP, ADC, ARE, AVD, AIRC, AJG, AIZ, ANIP, VIAC, CVCO, CAKE, CME, CHS, CTXS, CLH, COHU, CYH, VALE, CLB, GLW, ENLC, DHI, DSPG, DXPE, DGII, BOOM, EQT, EL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, EXTR, FRT, FISV, FLR, F, GPS, AJRD, GGB, GT, GES, HALO, HA, HR, DIN, IVC, KT, LEN, LAD, LPSN, MAC, MIC, MCS, MPW, MCHP, MIDD, MT, MYGN, NDAQ, NWN, OHI, OMI, PXD, PIPR, RDNT, RGLD, SJW, CRM, SBNY, SLAB, SJI, SCCO, SWX, SWN, LSI, SPPI, SM, EQNR, STLD, STE, SKT, AXON, TGI, UGI, UCTT, UIS, UBSI, X, VSAT, WOR, WEX, BBL, PGTI, ALGT, JAZZ, SATS, ARR, CELH, CFX, TREE, HCI, IVR, CLDT, SBRA, AMCX, CHEF, FBHS, VAC, LPI, TRIP, PARR, REGI, ENPH, RH, CONE, AHH, DOC, REXR, RMAX, GCI, CHRS, STOR, JRVR, DEA, ETSY, UNIT, CHCT, GNL, BNED, AGR, FBK, JELD, HCC, IR, EPRT, LTHM, ARNC, IMPX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TRGP, PBA, TRP, EPD, PAA, CVX, MMP, SPGI, XLNX, KMI, CRL, TCOM, PTC, SHLX, ALB, CCL, CHD, ECL, XOM, FCX, CROX, MPLX, TWTR, CZR, EOG, LHX, ICE, MXIM, NYCB, NUE, OXY, PSA, WRK, TER, TSN, WDC, ET, RCM, FANG, NEP, IEMG, NUGT, ELY, COLB, COP, DCP, GEL, HD, INDB, LOW, DISCK, MPC, GOOG, NSA, AZZ, ANF, AYI, AMG, AFL, AFG, AMWD, APOG, AGO, AN, BP, BANR, BBBY, BHE, BBY, BIG, CACI, COG, CAH, CSL, CATO, CE, CERN, CRUS, CCEP, CAG, CNO, CORT, CMI, DAR, DVA, ATGE, DECK, DE, DLTR, ETN, ECPG, FFIV, FMC, FICO, FBP, FBNC, FL, FWRD, IT, GD, GNTX, HRB, THG, HSIC, HPQ, HIBB, HUBB, JBL, JKHY, JACK, KSS, JEF, LPX, MAS, CASH, MCO, NUS, ORCL, PDCE, PLXS, PII, MODV, DGX, RNR, SLM, SEE, SNBR, SKX, SKY, SBSI, SMP, SXI, SHOO, RGR, TGT, TPX, WEN, TRMB, TRN, KMPR, USNA, VLO, WAB, WAFD, WM, WY, WWE, XRX, STAR, L, EVR, CVLT, FSLR, ACM, ULTA, NFBK, LOPE, VRSK, DG, LEA, KAR, GRFS, HMST, XYL, APTV, POST, COOP, PSX, RC, CSTM, SPNT, MUSA, NAVI, LPG, VRTV, AFMD, VSTO, NXRT, NGVT, FPH, SGH, BHF, AMCR, INMD, TMTS, EWQ, MOO,
- Sold Out: GE, FVRR, XOP, EB, PAGP, RDS.A, RP, KRNT, API, HMSY, CTB, RCL, VAR, TCF, UAL, AAL, GRUB, NCLH, CUB, WD5A, GLUU, DVN, WHD, PRSP, PENN, EGOV, CLGX, LYV, DCT, ZUO, FINV, CMD, NOMD, SEAH, MIK, CKH, AON, FLIR, AEGN, MTSC, MRO, SOHU, WDR, CATM, HASI, YELL, CSIQ, NOVA, GAN, LCI, RFP, AY,
For the details of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commonwealth+of+pennsylvania+public+school+empls+retrmt+sys/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,965,331 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,858 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,290 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 391,562 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,720 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 141,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 160,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 266,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,027,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 226.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,110,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 520,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 253,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 532,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.
