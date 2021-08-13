Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys American Tower Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Targa Resources Corp, Fiverr International

Investment company Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, sells General Electric Co, Targa Resources Corp, Fiverr International, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Eventbrite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R. As of 2021Q2, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R owns 1793 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,965,331 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,858 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,290 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 391,562 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,720 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 141,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 160,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 266,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,027,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 226.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,110,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 520,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 253,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 532,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.