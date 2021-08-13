Logo
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys American Tower Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Targa Resources Corp, Fiverr International

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, sells General Electric Co, Targa Resources Corp, Fiverr International, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Eventbrite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R. As of 2021Q2, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R owns 1793 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commonwealth+of+pennsylvania+public+school+empls+retrmt+sys/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,965,331 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,858 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,290 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 391,562 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,720 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 141,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 160,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 266,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,027,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 226.69%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,110,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 520,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 253,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 532,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.

Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS. Also check out:

1. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS keeps buying
