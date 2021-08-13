Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, KE Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Pinduoduo Inc

For the details of Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequoia+china+equity+partners+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,429,301 shares, 34.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.28%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 769,785 shares, 28.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.96%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 200,000 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 126,115 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.12%
- Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 534,691 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 534,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 769,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 1,429,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 126,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Zhihu Inc. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment