Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, KE Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Pinduoduo Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, KE Holdings Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Chindata Group Holdings, NetEase Inc, sells JD.com Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Pinduoduo Inc, Zhihu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,429,301 shares, 34.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.28% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 769,785 shares, 28.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.96% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 200,000 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. New Position NetEase Inc (NTES) - 126,115 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.12% Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD) - 534,691 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.97%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 534,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 53.96%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.15%. The holding were 769,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 1,429,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $89.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 126,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sequoia China Equity Partners (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Zhihu Inc. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5.