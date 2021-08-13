Logo
Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Avid Technology Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, DraftKings Inc, Thor Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Atika Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avid Technology Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Facebook Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, DraftKings Inc, Thor Industries Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atika Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Atika Capital Management LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atika Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atika+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atika Capital Management LLC
  1. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 285,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
  2. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 1,274,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 87,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.95%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.33%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.89%
New Purchase: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,274,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $667.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 836,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 128.95%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 178,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 1206.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atika Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Atika Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atika Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atika Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atika Capital Management LLC keeps buying
