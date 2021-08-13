Atika Capital Management LLC Buys Avid Technology Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, DraftKings Inc, Thor Industries Inc

New Purchases: AVID, UPST, FB, SHOP, HUBS, PRTS, JBI, JBI, AMAT, BRK.B, CDNA, NTLA, RH, U, PCOR, LLY, S, S, PANW, RETA, ULCC, CLAS, DISH, COTY, LFST, GENI,

AVID, UPST, FB, SHOP, HUBS, PRTS, JBI, JBI, AMAT, BRK.B, CDNA, NTLA, RH, U, PCOR, LLY, S, S, PANW, RETA, ULCC, CLAS, DISH, COTY, LFST, GENI, Added Positions: ROKU, AMZN, GOOG, DOCU, PRTA, ABNB, MDB, J, MLM, ZLAB, NET, BECN, ACHC, CROX, SQ, MSFT, PODD, HZNP,

ROKU, AMZN, GOOG, DOCU, PRTA, ABNB, MDB, J, MLM, ZLAB, NET, BECN, ACHC, CROX, SQ, MSFT, PODD, HZNP, Reduced Positions: SONO, CCS, FIVE, CF, KMX, FOUR, ENPH, OKTA, RSVA, ARVN, FCX, RARE, NFLX, NTRA, PI, AERI, INFN, INSP, ARNA, Z, TPX, NVDA, IGIC, BBIO, ARGX,

SONO, CCS, FIVE, CF, KMX, FOUR, ENPH, OKTA, RSVA, ARVN, FCX, RARE, NFLX, NTRA, PI, AERI, INFN, INSP, ARNA, Z, TPX, NVDA, IGIC, BBIO, ARGX, Sold Out: MS, DKNG, THO, TMUS, ZBH, TWOU, LYFT, NUAN, CWH, PINS, EB, MRTX, MDC, LUNG, BHVN, TMHC, NVTA, ACAD, KRTX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avid Technology Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Roku Inc, Facebook Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, DraftKings Inc, Thor Industries Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atika Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Atika Capital Management LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atika Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atika+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 285,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 1,274,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Roku Inc (ROKU) - 87,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,000 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.89%

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,274,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $667.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 836,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 128.95%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 111,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 178,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 1206.82%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Atika Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.47.