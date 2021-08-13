BRX Global LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Guidewire Software Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, FB,
- Added Positions: TDG,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDK, GWRE, GOOG,
- Sold Out: MA, CHTR,
For the details of BRX Global LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brx+global+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRX Global LP
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 43,213 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 121,654 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.46%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,912 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 76,122 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio.
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 124,131 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.09%
BRX Global LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.34%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
BRX Global LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 35,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
BRX Global LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
BRX Global LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRX Global LP. Also check out:
1. BRX Global LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRX Global LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRX Global LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRX Global LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment