BRX Global LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Guidewire Software Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, Alphabet Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRX Global LP. As of 2021Q2, BRX Global LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 43,213 shares, 19.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 121,654 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,912 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 76,122 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 124,131 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.09%

BRX Global LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.34%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRX Global LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 35,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BRX Global LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

BRX Global LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.