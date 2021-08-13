Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Blackbaud Inc, Newmont Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Portland General Electric Co

- New Purchases: OGN, USX, GIS, MDLZ, MTD, NVDA, SHW, TJX,
- Added Positions: BLKB, NEM, AZO, KMI, VTR, O, K, FE, MEOH, QCOM, ECL, C, AMGN, CB, RDS.A, GOOGL, MDT, PFE, WY, BX, VLO, MMC, DISCK, ICE, PSX, HOLX, PEAK, MMM, GOOG, CAT, BDX, ETN, CHRW, AMZN, CNC, KO, TXN, VZ, AMT, AMP, UPS, WFC, TGT, TSM, AMAT, ADP, WAT, PEP, AXP, MA, AEP, PM, TSLA, ADBE, ABT, ABBV, ZTS, PLD, KMB, DUK, LLY, EQIX, NEE, FAST, DEO, CMCSA, CL, IBM, CME, BAX, LRCX, LMT, MCD, CSX, VIAC, NSC, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, BKNG,
- Reduced Positions: HHC, HPQ, POR, T, JPM, DIS, MGA, IP, USB, FRC, GS, BA, LEG, RTX, IMAX, WMT, AGR, F, ERJ, COST, INGR, TEL, CIEN, SCHW, AZN, WBA, MSGS, ACN, SYK, SO, MS, HRC, GD, AIG, SLB, COLB, COP, CARR, APD, DOX, KEYS, ADI, FAF, BTG, WEC, XOM, SJM, MKC, PXD,
- Sold Out: STAY, NWL, OFC, COHR, CLGX, GE, OPGN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 409,503 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 757,998 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 422,493 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 764,510 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,511,047 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 94,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1537.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 138.90%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $79.02, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 239,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 456,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 72.62%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1612.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 859,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 338,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 64.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 163,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.Sold Out: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
