Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Blackbaud Inc, Newmont Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Portland General Electric Co

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackbaud Inc, Newmont Corp, AutoZone Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Ventas Inc, sells Extended Stay America Inc, The Howard Hughes Corp, Portland General Electric Co, Newell Brands Inc, Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Becker Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Becker Capital Management Inc owns 194 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 409,503 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 757,998 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 422,493 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 764,510 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Embraer SA (ERJ) - 3,511,047 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 94,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1537.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 138.90%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $79.02, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 239,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 456,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 72.62%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1612.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 859,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 338,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 64.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 163,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.