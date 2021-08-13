Logo
Ithaka Group Llc Buys Netflix Inc, Twilio Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Workday Inc, Global Payments Inc, TransDigm Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Ithaka Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Twilio Inc, Apple Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Workday Inc, Global Payments Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ithaka Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ithaka Group Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $825 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ITHAKA GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ithaka+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ITHAKA GROUP LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,817 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 171,981 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,002 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 86,102 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 233,832 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVF)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in DSV Panalpina A/S. The purchase prices were between $195.83 and $247.9, with an estimated average price of $226.15. The stock is now traded at around $248.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASMLF)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $605 and $712.52, with an estimated average price of $659.01. The stock is now traded at around $793.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Eurofins Scientific SE. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $117.26, with an estimated average price of $103.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.076000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $814.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Partners Group Holding AG (PGPHF)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Partners Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $1300.2 and $1590, with an estimated average price of $1467.28. The stock is now traded at around $1784.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 78.32%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 55,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 148,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1887.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.



