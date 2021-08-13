Ithaka Group Llc Buys Netflix Inc, Twilio Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Workday Inc, Global Payments Inc, TransDigm Group Inc

- New Purchases: IWF, ASMLF, DSDVF, ERFSF, EQIX, PGPHF, GOOG,
- Added Positions: NFLX, TWLO, AAPL, CMG, ALGN,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, TDG, V, COST, AMZN, ADSK, MA, ADBE, CRM, DXCM, MELI, FB, EW, TSCO, ZEN, U,
- Sold Out: WDAY, GPN,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,817 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 171,981 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,002 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 86,102 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 233,832 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVF)
Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in DSV Panalpina A/S. The purchase prices were between $195.83 and $247.9, with an estimated average price of $226.15. The stock is now traded at around $248.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASMLF)
Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $605 and $712.52, with an estimated average price of $659.01. The stock is now traded at around $793.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF)
Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Eurofins Scientific SE. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $117.26, with an estimated average price of $103.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.076000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $814.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Partners Group Holding AG (PGPHF)
Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Partners Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $1300.2 and $1590, with an estimated average price of $1467.28. The stock is now traded at around $1784.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 78.32%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 36,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 55,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 148,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1887.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.
