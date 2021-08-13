Logo
Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Shopify Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dominion Energy Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peregrine+asset+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.
  1. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 155,540 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 143,784 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 53,670 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,240 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,762 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.71%
New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 155,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 63,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $138.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 30,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 57,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 27,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 143,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 70,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 63.14%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 37,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 46.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 117,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 54.12%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 82,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. keeps buying

