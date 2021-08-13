Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: JPHY, BMY, J, JEPI, SHOP, DOCU, ADBE, MPC, CAR, NTES, NVCR, CNC, PPG, ESS, TXN, HSY, SPCE, ASML, EEM, CRSP, XLV, TEAM, GNRC, ZS, PLD, GWW, UPS, JSCP, UNH, ICE, CCK, JVAL, VTWO,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Shopify Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Dominion Energy Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 155,540 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 143,784 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.24% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 53,670 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,240 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,762 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.71%

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 155,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 63,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $138.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 30,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 57,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 27,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 143,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 65.42%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 70,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 63.14%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 37,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 46.31%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 117,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 54.12%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 82,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $9.04 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.65.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Peregrine Asset Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.