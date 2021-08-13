Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Gildan Activewear Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Truist Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Gildan Activewear Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Truist Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Gildan Activewear Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells General Electric Co, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landmark+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 450,908 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.42%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 414,309 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35%
  3. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 272,560 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 152,065 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  5. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 341,034 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 204,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 58,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 104,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $188.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: German American Bancorp Inc (GABC)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in German American Bancorp Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider