Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Gildan Activewear Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Truist Financial Corp

New Purchases: NFRA, RAVI, GIL, MAA, RYH, SHOP, BSV, VTV, CMCSA, HD, PFE, PG, HCA,

NFRA, RAVI, GIL, MAA, RYH, SHOP, BSV, VTV, CMCSA, HD, PFE, PG, HCA, Added Positions: VEA, VWO, STIP, VXF, GUNR, MSFT, GABC, AMT, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, AMZN, UPS, VZ, WMT, ABBV, CVS, IBM, C, BAC,

VEA, VWO, STIP, VXF, GUNR, MSFT, GABC, AMT, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, AMZN, UPS, VZ, WMT, ABBV, CVS, IBM, C, BAC, Reduced Positions: BND, VGSH, SCHX, SCHO, VGT, SCHE, BRK.B, SCHA, SCHF, CSCO, SCHZ, VEU, SCHH, VBR, VCIT, CAT,

BND, VGSH, SCHX, SCHO, VGT, SCHE, BRK.B, SCHA, SCHF, CSCO, SCHZ, VEU, SCHH, VBR, VCIT, CAT, Sold Out: GE, TFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Gildan Activewear Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells General Electric Co, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/landmark+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 450,908 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.42% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 414,309 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 272,560 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 152,065 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 341,034 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 204,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 58,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 104,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88. The stock is now traded at around $188.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $308.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in German American Bancorp Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.