Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys Korn Ferry, MYR Group Inc, Veeco Instruments Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Cognyte Software

Carmel, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Korn Ferry, MYR Group Inc, Veeco Instruments Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Steven Madden, sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Verint Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2021Q2, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 1,304,488 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 1,364,363 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49% ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 448,258 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Fabrinet (FN) - 751,164 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) - 861,928 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $73.15, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 489,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 333,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,188,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 133,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Steven Madden Ltd by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,017,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 292,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,259,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 568,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.