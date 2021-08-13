Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys Korn Ferry, MYR Group Inc, Veeco Instruments Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Cognyte Software

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys Korn Ferry, MYR Group Inc, Veeco Instruments Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Cognyte Software

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Carmel, CA, based Investment company Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Korn Ferry, MYR Group Inc, Veeco Instruments Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Steven Madden, sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Cognyte Software, Cognyte Software, Verint Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2021Q2, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumeier+poma+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC
  1. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 1,304,488 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03%
  2. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 1,364,363 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49%
  3. ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 448,258 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Fabrinet (FN) - 751,164 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
  5. Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) - 861,928 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $73.15, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 489,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 333,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,188,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 133,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Steven Madden Ltd by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,017,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 292,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,259,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 568,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC. Also check out:

1. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider