Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys Korn Ferry, MYR Group Inc, Veeco Instruments Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Partners LP, Gibraltar Industries Inc, Cognyte Software

- New Purchases: KFY, MYRG, VECO,
- Added Positions: IWM, SHOO, TTEK, SCPL, GLDD, FORM, FN, CMCO, AMN, PCRX, AY, IDCC, LITE, OSIS, MKSI, MMS, EXLS,
- Reduced Positions: NEP, ROCK, VRNT, AMWD, LGIH, HELE, HASI, KLIC, NVEE, TSEM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 1,304,488 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03%
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 1,364,363 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.49%
- ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 448,258 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Fabrinet (FN) - 751,164 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) - 861,928 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $73.15, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 489,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 333,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,188,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 133,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Steven Madden Ltd by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $37.16 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,017,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $143.73, with an estimated average price of $126.03. The stock is now traded at around $140.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 292,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,259,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 568,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.
