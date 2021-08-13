Egerton Capital (UK) LLP Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: SCHW, FCNCA, CIT, BEKE,

SCHW, FCNCA, CIT, BEKE, Added Positions: AMZN, CP, ADI, GOOG, SHOP, CSX, UNH, CMCSA, CHTR,

AMZN, CP, ADI, GOOG, SHOP, CSX, UNH, CMCSA, CHTR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, DHI, FB, YNDX, MTCH, WFC, TMUS, STNE, ATUS, SE, NFLX,

MSFT, DHI, FB, YNDX, MTCH, WFC, TMUS, STNE, ATUS, SE, NFLX, Sold Out: GPN, VMC, MELI, JD, NVR, BX, CME, MLM,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Shopify Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, sells Global Payments Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, MercadoLibre Inc, JD.com Inc, Yandex NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Egerton Capital (UK) LLP. As of 2021Q2, Egerton Capital (UK) LLP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $19.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/egerton+capital+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 881,903 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 19,682,671 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,027,497 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 367,794 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,744,153 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 6,305,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,220,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $856.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 138,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,356,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 367,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 143.80%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,809,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 81.87%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 192,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.