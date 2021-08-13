Egerton Capital (UK) LLP Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, MercadoLibre Inc

- New Purchases: SCHW, FCNCA, CIT, BEKE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, CP, ADI, GOOG, SHOP, CSX, UNH, CMCSA, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, DHI, FB, YNDX, MTCH, WFC, TMUS, STNE, ATUS, SE, NFLX,
- Sold Out: GPN, VMC, MELI, JD, NVR, BX, CME, MLM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 881,903 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 19,682,671 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,027,497 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 367,794 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 1,744,153 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 6,305,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,220,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $856.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 138,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,356,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 367,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 143.80%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,809,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 81.87%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 192,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4602.94 and $5215.81, with an estimated average price of $4857.4.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Egerton Capital (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Egerton Capital (UK) LLP.
1. Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Egerton Capital (UK) LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Egerton Capital (UK) LLP keeps buying
