Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Proofpoint Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc,

- New Purchases: PFPT, QTS, NUAN, CLDR, QADA, AME, BILL, STX, CHD, WOOF, MRVL, NSIT, EPAM, SSNC, SE, RERE, MTZ, OGN, ALKS, QRVO, Z, OTIS, PDCO, AES, PAYX, PAYC, YSG, WLTW, WMB, PTC, PEG, WDC, TYL, WST, WEC, RNG, VRSK, VTR, SPLK, VFC, NOVA, SYF, ULTA, TDY, TRU, TRMB, BF.B, ES, EIX, DTE, DASH, DRI, COUP, CDW, BURL, FRTA, BCPC, AVTR, ANET, AWK, ALNY, ALL, ALB, OKE, IT, HRI, HSKA, HES, INCY, IR, KSU, KDP, KHC, LH, LVS, MXIM, NTAP, NTRS, ODFL,
- Added Positions: GRA, NAV, AMZN, TJX, BFAM, TSM, SYK, AAPL, MSFT, TDOC, MRK, CL, CHWY, KO, CVET, FRPT, IDXX, NEE, TSLA, ZTS, BRK.B, CAT, IFF, NEOG, QCOM, TMO, WMT, ABC, T, BAC, CMCSA, DE, ELAN, FCX, HD, JNJ, JPM, MLCO, NFLX, ORCL, SPB, RUN, TSCO, TRUP, WFC, ZBH, MMM, ABBV, ATVI, ALGN, MO, AXP, AMGN, ANTM, ADP, BDX, BIIB, BLK, BX, BKNG, AVGO, COF, CMG, CSCO, C, CME, CVS, EW, XOM, FIS, FISV, F, GM, GPN, GS, HON, HBAN, IIVI, ITW, ILMN, INTC, IBM, ISRG, LRCX, LMT, LOW, LULU, MCD, MELI, MTD, MS, PANW, PEP, PCG, PM, PINS, PG, RTX, REGN, ROKU, ROST, SRE, NOW, SPG, SWKS, SBUX, SYY, TXN, TTD, TMUS, TFC, TWLO, TWTR, UBER, UNP, UPS, USB, VZ, VRTX, AFL, A, APD, AIG, APH, ADI, ANSS, AON, APTV, ADM, ADSK, AZO, BK, BBY, BSX, BOX, CDNS, KMX, CARR, CBRE, CX, CNC, CHTR, CVX, CI, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, GLW, CSGP, CCI, CSX, CMI, DHI, DXCM, DFS, DOCU, DG, EBAY, EA, EMR, ETSY, EXPE, EXR, FITB, FTNT, GD, HCA, HPE, HLT, HHC, HPQ, HUM, IAC, INFO, ICE, IVZ, IQV, IRWD, JCI, KMB, KKR, KLAC, LHX, LEN, LBRDK, LYB, MPC, MAR, MMC, MTCH, MCK, MD, MET, MCHP, MU, MNST, MSI, NSC, NUE, NXPI, OLN, ORLY, PH, PTON, PNC, TROW, PLD, PRU, PWR, RMD, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SNAP, SEDG, SWK, STKL, SNPS, TTWO, TT, TDG, TRV, TRN, URI, VEEV, VIAC, VTRS, WM, WEN, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA,
- Reduced Positions: DPZ, GOOGL, GOOG, ALXN, FRC, EL, UNH, HDB, MSCI, CRM, MA, ADBE, BA, STZ, FB, NVDA, PYPL, SBNY, PLL, GLDM, DD, DQ, IAU, KR, MDLZ, CENT, COST, CRWD, DIS, MDT, MRNA, MCO, NKE, PLTR, V, AMD, BYND, BMRN, BR, NET, COP, PEAK, INTU, KEYS, PZZA, SGEN, SJM, SQ, STT, SIVB, TGT, WY, ZM, ACIW, ARE, AEP, AMAT, AVB, BLL, CPT, CPB, CVLT, CAG, CTVA, DHR, DLR, ECL, EHTH, EOG, EFX, EQIX, EQR, EVH, EXC, FDX, GCP, GNRC, GILD, GB, GDOT, HAIN, HAL, HRL, INVA, IP, JHG, LLY, LKQ, MMSI, MAA, NEM, NOC, PFE, PPG, PGR, PSA, QSR, SCHW, SLM, SNOW, SO, USFD, VLO, WELL,
- Sold Out: RP, AJRD, WDR, CLGX, GLUU, HIG, STAY, ACAD, GE, BLUE, RCII, VMC, PRSP, NRG, DLTR, O,
For the details of TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tokio+marine+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,100 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 110,579 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 178,484 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 85,677 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 93,269 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 108,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 184,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 219,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 532,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81. The stock is now traded at around $86.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 174.04%. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 210,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (NAV)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 354,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 26.89%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Covetrus Inc (CVET)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48.Sold Out: (WDR)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (GLUU)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD. Also check out:
1. TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment