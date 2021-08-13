Whitener Capital Management, Inc. Buys John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF, Roblox Corp, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Texas Instruments Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: JHMT, RBLX, DGRO, CVX, BSCN, BSCO, L, IBB, SSO, XERS,

JHMT, RBLX, DGRO, CVX, BSCN, BSCO, L, IBB, SSO, XERS, Added Positions: PYPL, MRK, PEP, NVDA, HON, WMT, TFC, FITB, PG, ABT, MMM, KMB, EMR, ABBV, T, JNJ, JPM, HD, BA, DUK, VZ, RTX, BRK.B, PFE, CSX, DIS, MCD, EPD, FNDX, D, AMGN, SCHG, WYNN, GIM, TSLA, SCHD, WY, SCHV, TGT, NWL, MLM, LOW, XOM, CMI, CTHR, RVT, GILD, USFD, FNDF, CSCO, BK,

PYPL, MRK, PEP, NVDA, HON, WMT, TFC, FITB, PG, ABT, MMM, KMB, EMR, ABBV, T, JNJ, JPM, HD, BA, DUK, VZ, RTX, BRK.B, PFE, CSX, DIS, MCD, EPD, FNDX, D, AMGN, SCHG, WYNN, GIM, TSLA, SCHD, WY, SCHV, TGT, NWL, MLM, LOW, XOM, CMI, CTHR, RVT, GILD, USFD, FNDF, CSCO, BK, Reduced Positions: IAU, AAPL, NFLX, TXN, NKE, AKAM, AMZN, BTZ, SCHB, MSFT, FB, KLAC, BAC, QQQ, ETR, RY, IYC, ABMD, BND, SPY, PM, LDOS, FCT, UNH, CMCSA, BKT, CRM, BSCM, IBM, ENB, AMAT, MO,

IAU, AAPL, NFLX, TXN, NKE, AKAM, AMZN, BTZ, SCHB, MSFT, FB, KLAC, BAC, QQQ, ETR, RY, IYC, ABMD, BND, SPY, PM, LDOS, FCT, UNH, CMCSA, BKT, CRM, BSCM, IBM, ENB, AMAT, MO, Sold Out: SNOW, VLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF, Roblox Corp, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Texas Instruments Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Snowflake Inc, Valley National Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitener Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Whitener Capital Management, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,849 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,783 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,034 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 71,485 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,182 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.65 and $90.12, with an estimated average price of $84.93. The stock is now traded at around $92.437400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $83.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Charles & Colvard Ltd by 58.68%. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Whitener Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $14.63, with an estimated average price of $13.96.