FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, AbbVie Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chubb

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, AbbVie Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chubb

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, AbbVie Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells General Electric Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chubb, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. As of 2021Q2, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owns 322 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fukoku+mutual+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co
  1. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,525 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 328,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 340,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 919,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 210.42%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 247,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 3734.38%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 98,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 123.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 106,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 4090.91%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $279.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Dow Inc by 6287.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 201,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 466,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. Also check out:

1. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider