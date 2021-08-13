FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, AbbVie Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chubb

New Purchases: PFFD, SUSL, APO, XLI, VFH, SOXX, IWF, AME, XBI, ETN, LYB, SNPS, WY, CHWY, ZI, IFF, HAS, PLTR, BSY, LYFT, NVAX,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, AbbVie Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells General Electric Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chubb, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. As of 2021Q2, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owns 322 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,525 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 328,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 340,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 919,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 210.42%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 247,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 3734.38%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 98,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 123.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 106,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 4090.91%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $279.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Dow Inc by 6287.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 201,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 466,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.