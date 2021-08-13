FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, AbbVie Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chubb

- New Purchases: PFFD, SUSL, APO, XLI, VFH, SOXX, IWF, AME, XBI, ETN, LYB, SNPS, WY, CHWY, ZI, IFF, HAS, PLTR, BSY, LYFT, NVAX,
- Added Positions: ABBV, TXN, MCD, APD, DOW, MRK, QCOM, USB, MET, T, FB, GOOGL, AMZN, NDAQ, AAPL, ACN, PYPL, ITW, INTU, ADBE, DHR, MSFT, NVDA, TMUS, SBUX, ZM, EOG, LIN, AXP, MSCI, AES, JPM, WFC, PG, DIS, COF, STZ,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, FCX, CB, PEP, TRV, NFLX, LMT, UPS, MDLZ, KEY, UNH, GS, FDX, PM, CHTR, TDOC, AMAT, BRK.B, CI, PNR, CL, TSLA, ETR, WMT, ANTM, HCA, WEC, MA, UNP, TMO, SQ, OKTA, FITB, ABT, AFL, AMGN, CBRE, C, CMCSA, COST, CCK, EXC, ORCL, FE, HPQ, ICE, JCI, LEN, MMC, MDT, NKE, ORLY,
- Sold Out: GE, PRGO,
These are the top 5 holdings of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 81,525 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 328,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 340,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 919,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 210.42%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 247,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 3734.38%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 98,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 123.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $238.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 106,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 4090.91%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $279.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Dow Inc by 6287.71%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 201,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 466,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co.
1. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co keeps buying
