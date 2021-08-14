Logo
Salient Capital Advisors, LLC Buys ONEOK Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Antero Midstream Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Targa Resources Corp, Enphase Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Salient Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ONEOK Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Antero Midstream Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Plains GP Holdings LP, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Targa Resources Corp, Enphase Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Salient Capital Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Salient Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salient+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Salient Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 3,860,883 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.19%
  2. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 19,617,434 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,354,472 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.26%
  4. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 5,781,791 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.96%
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 3,861,318 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76%
New Purchase: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $3.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,887,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDIU)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 792,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (ENNVU)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 484,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FTC Solar Inc (FTCI)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FTC Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 246,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 88,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 181,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 3,860,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 145.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,164,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 159.28%. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,942,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,836,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 32.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,668,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC by 192.20%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,181,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Sold Out: Altus Midstream Co (ALTM)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Reduced: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 38.18%. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.43%. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC still held 5,147,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 35.68%. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC still held 2,139,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 58.72%. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC still held 68,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 28.48%. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC still held 547,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP by 39.7%. The sale prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC still held 717,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Salient Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 47.85%. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC still held 829,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Salient Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Salient Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
