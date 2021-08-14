Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells , Desktop Metal Inc, DraftKings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp, sells , Desktop Metal Inc, DraftKings Inc, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Assertio Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highbridge Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Highbridge Capital Management Llc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 290,713 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.89% GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 991,428 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,203,821 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.25% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU) - 1,066,500 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 987,082 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.33%

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,066,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 2,962,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,265,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,248,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,124,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $4.22, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 6,583,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 128.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 987,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp by 257.57%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,818,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Marketwise Inc by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,759,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp by 849.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 861,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $13.18.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Assertio Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.48 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $1.95.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.