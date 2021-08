Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NVIDIA Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Bank Of Nova Scotia Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NVIDIA Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Bank of Montreal, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, ViacomCBS Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia . As of 2021Q2, Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1017 stocks with a total value of $53.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 21,064,741 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,920,174 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,916,452 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.64% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 12,889,040 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 18,914,525 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.31%

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,757,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,447,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 577,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,455,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.49 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.1. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,923,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 187,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 42902.29%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,502,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 157.93%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,276,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,548,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 10848.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,700,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 105.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,493,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,481,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.