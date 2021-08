Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys KLA Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Baidu Inc, Baxter International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KLA Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Apple Inc, Baidu Inc, Baxter International Inc, VMware Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 344 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/y-intercept+%28hong+kong%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Linde PLC (LIN) - 0 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 0 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 0 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 0 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 0 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.