Davis R M Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Unilever PLC, Freshpet Inc, Analog Devices Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, ME, based Investment company Davis R M Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Freshpet Inc, Analog Devices Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis R M Inc. As of 2021Q2, Davis R M Inc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVIS R M INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davis+r+m+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAVIS R M INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,179,315 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 45,616 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 362,744 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,089 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,838 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 668,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 554,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 375,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 240,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 92,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 195,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 59.93%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $132.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 204,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 159,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 407.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $193.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 104,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIS R M INC. Also check out:

1. DAVIS R M INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIS R M INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIS R M INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIS R M INC keeps buying
