Davis R M Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Unilever PLC, Freshpet Inc, Analog Devices Inc

- New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, MIDD, BSCR, FDS, LRCX, SBAC, TSM, BSCS, IAU,
- Added Positions: VB, MKC, PII, ETN, AMZN, BAC, TSCO, IGSB, BSCL, SMMU, JPM, PANW, QCOM, BWA, AKAM, PSX, SEIC, XBI, BSCM, COP, VEU, IJH, IWB, STE, SPY, VWO, ATVI, PFE, NDSN, CB, APH, V, WEX, UNP, TJX, KWR, ROK, IGIB, SHW, TOL, GL, HD, VEA, BND, STZ, IWF, CNI, IEFA, CHD, IVV, CAT, IWM, MUNI, AGG, CSX, BMY, AXP, NVS, DUK, SO, DOW, ZTS, ABBV, TT, INTC, FRC, NVDA, BR, WST, WM, UPS, MCD, MDLZ, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: UL, MTD, FRPT, AMT, IDXX, MMM, DHR, GOOG, INTU, AME, WCN, CME, ECL, MDT, JNJ, HSY, HSIC, EQIX, PEP, TROW, ANSS, VMBS, CERN, XOM, AON, BA, CSCO, ROLL, VFC, SBUX, SYK, COST, VNQ, VGSH, VZ, VOO, WMT, VIG, TXN, MA, BX, XLF, VGT, PM, IVE, AVGO, TSLA, XYL, RSP, MDY, PYPL, IWR, FOXA, IVW, EFA, IJJ, IJK, DD, T, ABT, ADBE, APD, AMGN, TFC, BLK, SCHW, CVX, CLX, KO, CMCSA, COO, CPRT, CFR, SYY, LLY, EMR, GD, HOLX, HON, IBM, ITW, KMB, MMP, NKE, NSC, PNC, CRM, STT,
- Sold Out: ADI, SPGI, FFIV, GE, VAR, BACPL.PFD, CNSWF, KDP, WFCPL.PFD, ALC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,179,315 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 45,616 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 362,744 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,089 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,838 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 668,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 554,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 375,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 240,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Davis R M Inc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)
Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 92,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 195,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Davis R M Inc added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 59.93%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $132.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 204,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 159,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 407.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $193.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 104,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
