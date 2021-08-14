Davis R M Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Unilever PLC, Freshpet Inc, Analog Devices Inc

New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, MIDD, BSCR, FDS, LRCX, SBAC, TSM, BSCS, IAU,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Freshpet Inc, Analog Devices Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis R M Inc. As of 2021Q2, Davis R M Inc owns 258 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,179,315 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 45,616 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 362,744 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,089 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,838 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 668,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 554,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 375,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 240,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 92,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 195,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 59.93%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $132.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 204,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 159,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 407.47%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 122,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $193.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 104,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.

Davis R M Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.