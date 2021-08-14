Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys Roku Inc, NIO Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: CCIV, CRSP, IWM, WMT, EDIT, PBR, BABA, COIN, ETSY, MU, MKSI, KLIC, CLFD, BSY, XPO, XMTR, UCTT, XELA, BRQS, MBIO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roku Inc, NIO Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Roku Inc (ROKU) - 71,650 shares, 34.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 449.08% NIO Inc (NIO) - 180,215 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1593.75% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 31,800 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.93% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,566 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81% Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 203,503 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 203,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 13,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 29,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 118,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 449.08%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.09%. The holding were 71,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 1593.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 180,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 981.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 534.05%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $262.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.