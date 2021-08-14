Logo
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys Roku Inc, NIO Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

insider
Aug 14, 2021
Investment company Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, NIO Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sells Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sassicaia+capital+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC
  1. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 71,650 shares, 34.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 449.08%
  2. NIO Inc (NIO) - 180,215 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1593.75%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 31,800 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.93%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,566 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81%
  5. Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 203,503 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 203,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 13,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 29,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 118,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 449.08%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.09%. The holding were 71,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 1593.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 180,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 981.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 534.05%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $262.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC keeps buying
