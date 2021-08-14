Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Buys Roku Inc, NIO Inc, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Sells Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: CCIV, CRSP, IWM, WMT, EDIT, PBR, BABA, COIN, ETSY, MU, MKSI, KLIC, CLFD, BSY, XPO, XMTR, UCTT, XELA, BRQS, MBIO,
- Added Positions: ROKU, NIO, AMD, ABNB, SMH, XPEV,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMZN, FB, AAPL, NVDA, QQQ, SPY, BA, SHOP, DIA,
- Sold Out: MSFT, SQ, MVIS, MSTR, MARA, GM, AMAT, TME, SNAP, SOXL, TIGR, LRCX, GLD, PYPL, GOOGL, CHPT, CHPT, CLF, ARKK, TNA, UPST, PINS, RBLX, PSI, QRVO, ON, IRBT, PTON, ICLN, TXN, RAIL, SWKS, ZM, SNDL, DDOG, PLTR, WIMI, GNRC, SOS, ASO, CRM, TWLO, SUNW, HIG, BGCP, POLA, GEVO, IVAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 71,650 shares, 34.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 449.08%
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 180,215 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1593.75%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 31,800 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.93%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,566 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.81%
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 203,503 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 203,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 13,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 29,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 118,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 449.08%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 28.09%. The holding were 71,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 1593.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 180,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 981.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 56,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 534.05%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $262.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: Microvision Inc (MVIS)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.
