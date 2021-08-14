Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Butterfly Network Inc, Netflix Inc, SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, Sells Blackstone Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Boston Beer Co Inc

New Purchases: BFLY, EFIV, MMTM, CG, NULG, PNC, MDYV, ROK, MA, TTD, VEA,

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Butterfly Network Inc, Netflix Inc, SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF, The Carlyle Group Inc, sells Blackstone Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Boston Beer Co Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 133,288 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 220,964 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,642 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,703 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,768 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 182,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.95 and $40.14, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.91 and $181.61, with an estimated average price of $175.91. The stock is now traded at around $188.994000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4. The stock is now traded at around $48.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 742.14%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 91,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51.