Monetary Management Group Inc Buys Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, KLA Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Merck Inc, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, KLAC, STAR, PFXF, AMD, NUE, ARCB, NRZ, ADSK, CEIX, CHPT, CHPT, MRVL, ROK, ITT, TD, QS, SRCE,
- Added Positions: CAT, NEP, AMZN, PH, TSLA, SHW, ROKU, PEP, NOW, COST, NVDA, FITB, ADBE, ET, DOW, LRCX, DHR, WRK, GSK, OKE, GOOG, CMI, KO, ABT, KYN, TEAM, CRWD, SNOW, XLB, XLK, TGP, SLG, ORCL, MSM, GEL, FDX, DD, ED, BA, AMT, WMB, PSX, D,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, HD, ATVI, MRK, UNH, TJX, HON, MSFT, BMY, FB, JNJ, PGR, APH, LUV, DG, BEP, AXP, OLN, DEA, NKE, IWF, TMO, BTI, CWEN, NEE, ITW, LLY, SYK, DNP, CRM, FIS, SPG, EEM, PM, BEPC, USB, GDX, IWN, AFL, T, BDX, XLP, COP, GIS, GILD, PEAK, HFC, INTC, ICE, IRM, KMB, SPY, IWD, XLE, XLRE, XLU, CARR, ZM, LYB, UPS, PFE, PPG, PNC, VTRS, C, CNC, BRK.B, BAC,
- Sold Out: BIIB, DLTR, TFC, HASI, LITE, ARKG, SLB, 9MW, STOR, WORK, DTEGY, GE, KDP,
For the details of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monetary+management+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,367 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,792 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,536 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,550 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,550 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.17%
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 88.88%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 2385.00%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $293.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 254.44%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. Also check out:
1. MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment