Monetary Management Group Inc Buys Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, KLA Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Merck Inc, TJX Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Monetary Management Group Inc Buys Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, KLA Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Merck Inc, TJX Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Monetary Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, KLA Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Merck Inc, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetary Management Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Monetary Management Group Inc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monetary+management+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,367 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,792 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,536 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,550 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,550 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.17%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 88.88%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 2385.00%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $293.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 254.44%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider