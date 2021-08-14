Monetary Management Group Inc Buys Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, KLA Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Merck Inc, TJX Inc

New Purchases: REGN, KLAC, STAR, PFXF, AMD, NUE, ARCB, NRZ, ADSK, CEIX, CHPT, CHPT, MRVL, ROK, ITT, TD, QS, SRCE,

Added Positions: CAT, NEP, AMZN, PH, TSLA, SHW, ROKU, PEP, NOW, COST, NVDA, FITB, ADBE, ET, DOW, LRCX, DHR, WRK, GSK, OKE, GOOG, CMI, KO, ABT, KYN, TEAM, CRWD, SNOW, XLB, XLK, TGP, SLG, ORCL, MSM, GEL, FDX, DD, ED, BA, AMT, WMB, PSX, D,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, HD, ATVI, MRK, UNH, TJX, HON, MSFT, BMY, FB, JNJ, PGR, APH, LUV, DG, BEP, AXP, OLN, DEA, NKE, IWF, TMO, BTI, CWEN, NEE, ITW, LLY, SYK, DNP, CRM, FIS, SPG, EEM, PM, BEPC, USB, GDX, IWN, AFL, T, BDX, XLP, COP, GIS, GILD, PEAK, HFC, INTC, ICE, IRM, KMB, SPY, IWD, XLE, XLRE, XLU, CARR, ZM, LYB, UPS, PFE, PPG, PNC, VTRS, C, CNC, BRK.B, BAC,

Sold Out: BIIB, DLTR, TFC, HASI, LITE, ARKG, SLB, 9MW, STOR, WORK, DTEGY, GE, KDP,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, KLA Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Merck Inc, TJX Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetary Management Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Monetary Management Group Inc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,367 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,792 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,536 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,550 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,550 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.17%

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 88.88%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 2385.00%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $293.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $305.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 254.44%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.