AtonRa Partners Buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AtonRa Partners Buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AtonRa Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Quanterix Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc, Regenxbio Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AtonRa Partners. As of 2021Q2, AtonRa Partners owns 113 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AtonRa Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atonra+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AtonRa Partners
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 30,031 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  2. Square Inc (SQ) - 31,208 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
  3. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 23,694 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.75%
  4. ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 31,363 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  5. Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 94,181 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.75%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 61,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 10,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 138,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 138,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $284.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 23,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 94,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 180.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 78,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 130.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SunPower Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 153,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Sold Out: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.71.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of AtonRa Partners. Also check out:

1. AtonRa Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. AtonRa Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AtonRa Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AtonRa Partners keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider