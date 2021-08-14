AtonRa Partners Buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc

New Purchases: MRVL, VEEV, QTRX, SOFI, SOFI, SHOP, TENB, CTLT, KYMR, XLRN, ADPT, SRAC, BLI, NSTG, NRIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Quanterix Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc, Regenxbio Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AtonRa Partners. As of 2021Q2, AtonRa Partners owns 113 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 30,031 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Square Inc (SQ) - 31,208 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 23,694 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.75% ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 31,363 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 94,181 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.75%

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 61,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 10,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 138,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $284.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 23,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 94,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 180.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 78,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 130.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SunPower Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 153,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.71.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.