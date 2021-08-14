AtonRa Partners Buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc

- New Purchases: MRVL, VEEV, QTRX, SOFI, SOFI, SHOP, TENB, CTLT, KYMR, XLRN, ADPT, SRAC, BLI, NSTG, NRIX,
- Added Positions: SEDG, RUN, TPIC, ENPH, BYND, SPWR, DDD, CREE, TSLA, XYL, ECL, NTLA, FSLR, TTEK, DXCM, NIO, PACB, SI, RIOT, UPST, BNTX, SDGR, SQ, MCRB, PYPL, INTU, BPMC, BKI, TWST, SGEN, ACAD, BL, FATE, DCT, TDOC, TXG, LU, GWRE, INSP, BABA, AMWL, FSLY, EXAS,
- Reduced Positions: GH, ALNY, NBIX, RARE, MRNA, TCEHY, MAXR, GOCO, AFRM, BAH, FTNT, PODD, MU, TRMB, EBS, MANT, ALRM, AMD, PANW, SWAV, ABMD, ABT, TDY, BIDU, BFLY, IRDM, GPN, TMO, PLTR, NET, CRWD, AXNX, EW, FISV, NVDA, VRNS, RPD, EVBG, OKTA, ZS, FIS, BIIB, LSCC, A, TER, ZBRA, NOW, IIVI, DT,
- Sold Out: VRTX, ILMN, RGNX, PFPT, REGN, IONS, BMRN, CBAY,
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 30,031 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 31,208 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 23,694 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.75%
- ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 31,363 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 94,181 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.75%
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 61,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 10,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 51,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 138,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $284.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 23,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 94,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 180.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 78,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 130.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SunPower Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 153,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.Sold Out: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.71.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.
