Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, SM Energy Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co

- New Purchases: ROK, SM, TXN, IP, CRM, EXR, UGI,
- Added Positions: USD,
- Reduced Positions: TD, DIS, PG, MSFT, PEP, JNJ, AMZN, XOM, AAPL, JPM, BAC, HON, TMO, HD, FB, CVX, UNP, NKE, DE, CLX, MMM, T, ORLY, QQQ, VZ, BA, NEE, PFE, PM, IWF, STT, MRK, RTX, COST, CAT, RSP, ADBE, NOC, LMT, ABBV, BMY, GOOGL, BABA, MO, IBM, MDLZ, CVS, AMGN, KO, LOW, DD, WMT, NVDA, V, MCD, NVS, APH, NSC, LLY, WEC, BRK.B, GIS, CMCSA, DOW, DDM, ABT, CI, FDX, GS, AWK, KMB, ORCL, SYY, BAX, TSLA, SBCF, WFC, MA, IWM, COP, NOW, SRLP, CSCO, NDAQ, ALL, WAT, APD, EMR, TFX, UPS, ZBH, HCA, Z, SQ, CTVA, C, CL, RS, XBI, DUK, F, RDS.A, ANTM, BRK.A, FVD, QTEC, XLI, HSY, ES, YUM, PSX, IGM, IJT, AXP, CSX, EW, K, UNH,
- Sold Out: GE, AEP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beaton Management Co. Inc.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 79,953 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,176 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.71%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,057 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.23%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 24,455 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,366 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.13%
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.
