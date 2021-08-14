Logo
Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, SM Energy Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beaton Management Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Rockwell Automation Inc, SM Energy Co, Texas Instruments Inc, International Paper Co, Salesforce.com Inc, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaton Management Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beaton Management Co. Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaton+management+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beaton Management Co. Inc.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 79,953 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.51%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,176 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.71%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,057 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.23%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 24,455 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,366 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.13%
New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beaton Management Co. Inc.. Also check out:

1. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beaton Management Co. Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider