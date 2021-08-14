Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, SM Energy Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: ROK, SM, TXN, IP, CRM, EXR, UGI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rockwell Automation Inc, SM Energy Co, Texas Instruments Inc, International Paper Co, Salesforce.com Inc, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Walt Disney Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Microsoft Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaton Management Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beaton Management Co. Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 79,953 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,176 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.71% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,057 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.23% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 24,455 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,366 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.13%

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.