Boston Family Office Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, S&P Global Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Boston Family Office Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, S&P Global Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Root Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Golar LNG, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q2, Boston Family Office Llc owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 458,249 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,197 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,768 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 74,753 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 98,703 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 73,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 169,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $178.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1003.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $284.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.



