Boston Family Office Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, S&P Global Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co

- New Purchases: JMST, ROOT, AWK, SPSB, FRST, IWB, HCAT, CWT, TRMB, TSM, SPG, ISRG, HRB, FLEX, GNRC, YETI, CPRT, CAT,
- Added Positions: SPGI, SEDG, ROP, VXF, VIG, XBI, NOW, APD, CRM, BRK.B, VOO, NEE, TYL, IJH, VCIT, VGIT, EOG, ILMN, VRP, MOAT, IVV, VV, BLV, BIV, YUMC, PYPL, TDOC, UNH, RHHBY, ACN, ADI, STZ, EMR, FISV, MDT, MCHP, NVDA, NYT, FB, SBUX, TJX, RTX, T, DIS, ZBH, MA, SPLK,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, VCSH, SHW, MMC, BSV, VWO, FLOT, GIS, AFL, IJR, WM, FCX, QQQ, MDY, PG, ALL, IAU, IFF, KO, MRK, RPM, NTRS, PFE, ABBV, BND, MMM, PEP, EEM, NSC, VXUS, SSNC, GWRE, VYM, DOW, VO, VB, VEA, LKQ, BSX, DHR, D, GILD, IBM, THO, TGT, HON, WY, CSCO, CL, ATHX, VNQ, DD, XOM, KMI, GSK, TER, KMB, UPS, NVS, RDS.A, TRV, OTIS, ALC, SWK, FTV,
- Sold Out: GLNG, GPC, CHTR, GE, 7H80, XLI,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 458,249 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,197 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,768 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 74,753 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 98,703 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 73,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 169,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $178.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1003.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Boston Family Office Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $284.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Boston Family Office Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Boston Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC.
1. BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC keeps buying
