Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Valaris, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Sells Sabre Corp, Endo International PLC, Ballys Corp

- New Purchases: VAL, CGC, LGF.B, OVV, FB, AAPL, MO, PGR, TXN, DIS, BAC, GPRO, NTAP, TGT, INTC, SAM,
- Added Positions: VIAC, BBBY, NOV, SSP, HCC, FOX, FOSL, GOLD, AMCX, GCI, OSTK, BABA, TRIP,
- Reduced Positions: SABR, ENDP, FOXA, COTY, LGF.A, ANF, TAP, TECK, WBA, RRC, QRTEA, SIG, CPRI, M, CHS, CARS, WW, OI, AUD, AUD, IHRT, GES, FCX, SBGI, KGC, NXST, SXC,
- Sold Out: BALY, AMG, SBH, IGT, BIIB, MOV, DESP, IVZ, WB, GTN, EXPE, ATHM, BYD, BKNG, JD, IAG, ARCH, BEN, ABEV,
For the details of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contrarius+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 7,381,502 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
- Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 1,882,732 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) - 2,259,355 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 4,392,809 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.63%
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 3,628,763 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 3,395,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 2,120,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 2,604,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 717,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 39,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 71,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1428.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,677,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 77.63%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 4,392,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NOV Inc (NOV)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NOV Inc by 130.22%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 6,225,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 395.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,825,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 73.92%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,332,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fox Corp (FOX)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fox Corp by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 715,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65.Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08.Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.Sold Out: Movado Group Inc (MOV)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.
