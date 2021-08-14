Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Valaris, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Sells Sabre Corp, Endo International PLC, Ballys Corp

New Purchases: VAL, CGC, LGF.B, OVV, FB, AAPL, MO, PGR, TXN, DIS, BAC, GPRO, NTAP, TGT, INTC, SAM,

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Valaris, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, NOV Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, sells Sabre Corp, Endo International PLC, Ballys Corp, Fox Corp, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 7,381,502 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 1,882,732 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) - 2,259,355 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 4,392,809 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.63% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 3,628,763 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 3,395,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 2,120,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 2,604,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 717,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 39,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 71,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1428.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,677,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 77.63%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 4,392,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NOV Inc by 130.22%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 6,225,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 395.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,825,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 73.92%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,332,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fox Corp by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 715,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.