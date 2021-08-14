Logo
Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Valaris, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Sells Sabre Corp, Endo International PLC, Ballys Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Contrarius Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Valaris, ViacomCBS Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, NOV Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, sells Sabre Corp, Endo International PLC, Ballys Corp, Fox Corp, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contrarius+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd
  1. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 7,381,502 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
  2. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 1,882,732 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
  3. AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) - 2,259,355 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  4. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) - 4,392,809 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.63%
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 3,628,763 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 3,395,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 2,120,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.29. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 2,604,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 717,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 39,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 71,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1428.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 1,677,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 77.63%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 4,392,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NOV Inc (NOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NOV Inc by 130.22%. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 6,225,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in The E W Scripps Co by 395.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.19 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,825,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 73.92%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,332,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fox Corp (FOX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Fox Corp by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 715,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ballys Corp. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65.

Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.

Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Sold Out: Movado Group Inc (MOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Movado Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Contrarius Investment Management Ltd keeps buying
