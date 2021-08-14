Lincluden Management Ltd Buys BCE Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, FirstService Corp, Sells Enbridge Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

- New Purchases: BCE, BPY, FSV, BEP, TRP,
- Added Positions: GRP.U, CNI,
- Reduced Positions: ENB, TD, RY, CM, SJR, BNS, MGA, CNQ, SU, RCI, BAM, TU, SLF, MAA, EQIX, ING, ORCL, PFE, WFC, WBA, VZ, JPM, BAC, CSCO, GLW, DLTR, MSFT, KR, DG, VOD, GOOGL, SAP, CNC, BABA, FRT, RDS.A, GIB, QSR, CCL, MS, WMT, ORAN, C, SNY, TJX, TTE, TSCO, EOG, DIS, LOW, JNJ,
- Sold Out: CPG, WFG,
These are the top 5 holdings of LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,335,337 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 919,818 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
- BCE Inc (BCE) - 1,191,845 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 514,055 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 871,426 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,191,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,318,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 54,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U)
Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.56 and $69.67, with an estimated average price of $65.42. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 179,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)
Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $3.63 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.2.Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73.
