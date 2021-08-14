Lincluden Management Ltd Buys BCE Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, FirstService Corp, Sells Enbridge Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

New Purchases: BCE, BPY, FSV, BEP, TRP,

BCE, BPY, FSV, BEP, TRP, Added Positions: GRP.U, CNI,

GRP.U, CNI, Reduced Positions: ENB, TD, RY, CM, SJR, BNS, MGA, CNQ, SU, RCI, BAM, TU, SLF, MAA, EQIX, ING, ORCL, PFE, WFC, WBA, VZ, JPM, BAC, CSCO, GLW, DLTR, MSFT, KR, DG, VOD, GOOGL, SAP, CNC, BABA, FRT, RDS.A, GIB, QSR, CCL, MS, WMT, ORAN, C, SNY, TJX, TTE, TSCO, EOG, DIS, LOW, JNJ,

ENB, TD, RY, CM, SJR, BNS, MGA, CNQ, SU, RCI, BAM, TU, SLF, MAA, EQIX, ING, ORCL, PFE, WFC, WBA, VZ, JPM, BAC, CSCO, GLW, DLTR, MSFT, KR, DG, VOD, GOOGL, SAP, CNC, BABA, FRT, RDS.A, GIB, QSR, CCL, MS, WMT, ORAN, C, SNY, TJX, TTE, TSCO, EOG, DIS, LOW, JNJ, Sold Out: CPG, WFG,

Oakville, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BCE Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP, FirstService Corp, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, sells Enbridge Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Equinix Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincluden Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Lincluden Management Ltd owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LINCLUDEN MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincluden+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,335,337 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.1% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 919,818 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26% BCE Inc (BCE) - 1,191,845 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 514,055 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.85% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 871,426 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,191,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,318,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 54,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincluden Management Ltd initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincluden Management Ltd added to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $60.56 and $69.67, with an estimated average price of $65.42. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 179,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $3.63 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.2.

Lincluden Management Ltd sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73.