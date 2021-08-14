Syntal Capital Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Darling Ingredients Inc, Diageo PLC

- New Purchases: JPST, PALC, INTU, TGT, AR, CROX, OLN, SGMS, MOS, EMR, OAS, SYF, CP, SC, ICSH, PWR, SUM, IWR, SGRY, AMGN, IUSV, PVL, ARGYF,
- Added Positions: IVV, MSFT, GOOGL, SPY, IEFA, PFE, IEMG, MTUM, XLE, VLUE, PXD, GSY, SPAB, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: LH, FAST, SHY, SIG, PG, VZ, HII, CLX, NOC, MS, DELL, ALLY, STLD, MIDD, JCI, INFY, EL, ACN, ACHC, MGA, BYD, CARR, ITW, WMB, CVX, ROK, CSCO, AVGO, UNP, TXN, CMCSA, ADP, CMI, PGR, PEP, PAYX, ORCL, HON, IBM, KR, JPM, QCOM, KO, JNJ, XOM, IWD, IWF,
- Sold Out: TLT, DAR, DEO, DE, AMAT, AGCO, RCII, DIS, AEO, CTB, EXPE, TPX, HAIN, WMS, RF, LAD, IR, HIBB, GVA, AEM, OXY, CAT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,532 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 301,940 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,356 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 117,322 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 137,813 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 130,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.054300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 128,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $540.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 113,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 577.67%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 139.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.
