Syntal Capital Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Darling Ingredients Inc, Diageo PLC

Midland, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF, Intuit Inc, Target Corp, Antero Resources Corp, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Darling Ingredients Inc, Diageo PLC, Deere, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,532 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 301,940 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,356 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 117,322 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 137,813 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 130,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.054300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 128,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $540.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 113,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 577.67%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 139.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.