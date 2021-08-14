Logo
Syntal Capital Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Darling Ingredients Inc, Diageo PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Midland, TX, based Investment company Syntal Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF, Intuit Inc, Target Corp, Antero Resources Corp, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Darling Ingredients Inc, Diageo PLC, Deere, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Syntal Capital Partners, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Syntal Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syntal+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Syntal Capital Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,532 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 301,940 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,356 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 117,322 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 137,813 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 130,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.054300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 128,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $540.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 113,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 107.77%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 577.67%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 139.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Syntal Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Syntal Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Syntal Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Syntal Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Syntal Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
