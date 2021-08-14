Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Vimeo Inc, Compass Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp

New Purchases: VMEO, COMP, TWLO,

VMEO, COMP, TWLO, Sold Out: OPEN, ADS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, Compass Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Thrive Capital Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 32,859,064 shares, 46.43% of the total portfolio. Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 5,852,853 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 3,935,366 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 15,303,963 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Compass Inc (COMP) - 7,289,430 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.85%. The holding were 5,852,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 7,289,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45.