Thrive Capital Management, LLC Buys Vimeo Inc, Compass Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Opendoor Technologies Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp

For the details of Thrive Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thrive+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Thrive Capital Management, LLC
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 32,859,064 shares, 46.43% of the total portfolio.
- Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 5,852,853 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 3,935,366 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 15,303,963 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio.
- Compass Inc (COMP) - 7,289,430 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.85%. The holding were 5,852,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Compass Inc (COMP)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 7,289,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $364.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Thrive Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Thrive Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Thrive Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Thrive Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment