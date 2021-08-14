Essex Investment Management Co Llc Buys Revolve Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, AT&T Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc

- New Purchases: RVLV, XOM, DDD, APPH, ARRY, NOTV, SFT, BE, APEN, LLY, ACCD, ASIX, PVBC, EOG, NNBR, GPX, OPTN, IRIX, CVX, ISUN, BDSX, FRBA, SLB, DBD, OPBK, TLRY, TLRY, BBBY, DM, NGD, PCSA, AFI, GTYH, BABA, VMEO, PRCH, INVO, SGLB, USAP, AUTO, UPWK, GLW, PACB, GKOS, TCBI, COIN, MIRO, OGN, XYL, TYG,
- Added Positions: AQUA, F, CSTL, ORI, GTES, APTV, CIEN, PFE, BA, JPM, AVNT, STRL, PDCE, MRK, CREE, MU, X, HASI, GDX, CGC, GOLD, ENPH, GM, GLD, VERO, ASPN, FLGT, HBIO, OPRX, GDXJ, FB, ASYS, PODD, STXS, STIM, VCYT, BMI, CPSH, TRMB, LTHM, XONE, CDMO, LNN, TDOC, MP, CSTE, STZ, IAC, ITI, USIO, NEM, TZOO, BEEM, AIRI, ALTR, MTOR, GNSS, KINS, LAZY, DLHC, INTT,
- Reduced Positions: T, EVR, PEP, COWN, CUTR, VCEL, ERII, AAPL, KO, TWTR, AMZN, ICHR, WMT, MSFT, TBBK, PATK, NTRA, TWST, NKE, TER, NVCR, MATX, DIS, GS, STKL, CHGG, DAVA, CLF, GMED, DKNG, AEM, ITW, ONTO, SYNH, RUN, ALB, CRM, CAT, INTU, NFLX, VRTX, ST, NCLH, IIPR, SLV, AXP, BP, HD, PAYX, PG, RADA, INVE, ATEC, CDXS, VUZI, EVBG, AX, BLDR, KOPN, LDL, SKY, SPWR, USAK, ICAD, CYRX, NOVT, FIVE, RVNC, MC, FFWM, CCS, RMNI, PI, ELF, CRSP, TMDX, CRWD, BEPC, CAMP, CGNX, CL, DGII, GILD, FSTR, LYTS, ASGN, REGN, SWIR, SNA, SBUX, SUP, TRNS, VLO, MNTX, VZ, LUNA, WLDN, REED, HCCI, RLGT, HCI, GNRC, MTDR, TNDM, ALLE, LE, VRAY, MCFT, LXFR, ZUO, IIIV, DOMO, KRUS, VOXX, CTEK, BIIB, CECE, LNG, RE, ISRG, KGC, LAZ, LINC, LOW, MLM, NOC, NVS, PWR, SA, TGT, VMC, PRTK, MA, ULTA, REPH, OUT, AYI, AIT, BC, DXCM, DLTR, LTSC, VTRS, PKI, RRC, WPM, THC, ACIW, VMI, WAB, XRX, VG, PRIM, IPGP, G, FNV, VC, KMI, RARE, TPVG, QTWO, NEP, GMS, ALC, ZM,
- Sold Out: FCX, NOVA, AMN, MODN, DRIO, BELFB, GBTC, TJX, HWKN, USCR, FLXN, IMMR, SRGA, ORN, KN, MDWD, ZVO, IIVI, INTC, ELMD, BS50, LITE, AMED, MGNI, RIDE, AZN, NVAX, VNTR, CLDR, BHVN, CERS, TSLA, RAMP, MGM, HWCC, LUV, ALK, PRLB, CLRO, DHR, AGFY, MTCH, 90S1, MRTN, LPTH, IDN, WIMI, FEIM, JBLU, WERN, QUMU, IGMS, IWO, FAST, NTDOY, FTV, TLS, CNSP, CELC, RPRX, SNOW, ALTA, AZPN, EMR, LMND, VNT, HCKT, BOXL, GMLP, WEX,
For the details of ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+investment+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,217 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 564,607 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,947 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,645 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07%
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 215,831 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 103,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 105,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 126,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 278,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 213,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 115,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 202.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 225,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 189.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 498,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 96,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 997.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 153,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 943.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 185,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 44,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42.Sold Out: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41.Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65.Sold Out: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in DarioHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02.Sold Out: Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB)
Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Bel Fuse Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $16.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC. Also check out:
1. ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment