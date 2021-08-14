Essex Investment Management Co Llc Buys Revolve Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, AT&T Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc

New Purchases: RVLV, XOM, DDD, APPH, ARRY, NOTV, SFT, BE, APEN, LLY, ACCD, ASIX, PVBC, EOG, NNBR, GPX, OPTN, IRIX, CVX, ISUN, BDSX, FRBA, SLB, DBD, OPBK, TLRY, TLRY, BBBY, DM, NGD, PCSA, AFI, GTYH, BABA, VMEO, PRCH, INVO, SGLB, USAP, AUTO, UPWK, GLW, PACB, GKOS, TCBI, COIN, MIRO, OGN, XYL, TYG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Revolve Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, 3D Systems Corp, Ford Motor Co, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, AT&T Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Evercore Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 420 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,217 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 564,607 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,947 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,645 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.07% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 215,831 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 103,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 105,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 126,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 278,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 213,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 115,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 202.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 225,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 189.85%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 498,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.07 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $66.07. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 96,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 997.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 153,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 943.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 185,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 44,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in DarioHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $13.9 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Bel Fuse Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $16.56.