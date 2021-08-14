Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+point+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 913,081 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,730 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 267,705 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  4. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 496,851 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 638,180 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 496,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.77%. The holding were 162,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 255,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 109,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 78,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 47,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 270,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider