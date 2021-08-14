Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: HTRB, QUS, AVUS, AVDV, AVEM, AVUV, VRM, GAL, IQV,

HTRB, QUS, AVUS, AVDV, AVEM, AVUV, VRM, GAL, IQV, Added Positions: EZM, DGS, SPSB, AAPL, SHY, AOA, JPST, SPY, IEMG, IYR,

EZM, DGS, SPSB, AAPL, SHY, AOA, JPST, SPY, IEMG, IYR, Reduced Positions: DLS, SPEM, VWO, VEA, SDY, MSFT, EWX, AOR, EEM,

DLS, SPEM, VWO, VEA, SDY, MSFT, EWX, AOR, EEM, Sold Out: ACWI, FLOT, INTC, MIK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+point+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 913,081 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,730 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 267,705 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 496,851 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 638,180 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 496,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.77%. The holding were 162,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 255,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 109,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 78,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 47,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $52.79. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 270,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.