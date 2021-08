Blair William & Co Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Ball Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc

Investment company Blair William & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Ball Corp, Airbnb Inc, Unity Software Inc, Trex Co Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blair William & Co. As of 2021Q2, Blair William & Co owns 1860 stocks with a total value of $28.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,669,050 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 260,822 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,395,061 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 1,349,965 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,207,242 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 552,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 439,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 261,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 206,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 267,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $261.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 141.92%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 174,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 576.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 277,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Ball Corp by 441.86%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 564,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 223.09%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $128.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 432,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,240,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 354.69%. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 385,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Holicity Inc. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $13.33, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45.