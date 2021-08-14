Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Vimeo Inc, AFC Gamma Inc, Sells AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: UPS, VMEO, AFCG, DFH, XOM, NEE, KLR, RNRG, JNJ,

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Vimeo Inc, AFC Gamma Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Dream Finders Homes Inc, sells AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Mastercard Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, CTO Realty Growth Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 198,673 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 51,110 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 89,506 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 181,632 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 148,980 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 16,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 47,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 55,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 108,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14.