Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Vimeo Inc, AFC Gamma Inc, Sells AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Intrepid Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Vimeo Inc, AFC Gamma Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, Dream Finders Homes Inc, sells AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Mastercard Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, CTO Realty Growth Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrepid+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 198,673 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
  2. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 51,110 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 89,506 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
  4. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 181,632 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  5. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 148,980 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 16,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 47,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 55,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (RNRG)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $15.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 108,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.88%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The sale prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $17.73 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $18.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
