Twin Tree Management, LP Buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Toyota Motor Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Qualcomm Inc, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: IBB, KRE, TDOC, LH, EFA, DD, NOW, SNAP, PENN, TTD, XLU, JCI, TD, TX, ANET, QSR, DBA, INDA, ALB, AXP, AIG, AMGN, CF, CM, LUMN, CL, CREE, DHI, DECK, EA, ILMN, MFC, OTEX, RCL, USB, VRSN, CROX, TMUS, CPRI, XLB, ALNY, AN, TFC, BRKR, C, STZ, FLO, LEN, LYV, LOW, MANH, ON, PPG, SGMS, SWK, SYNA, SYY, TTWO, TDY, TPX, TXRH, TOL, WEN, TSN, UNP, VLO, WY, AER, TDC, AGNC, FTNT, MARA, FIVE, TNDM, FIVN, TLRY, TLRY, FTV, MEDP, CVNA, SMAR, AVLR, AZEK, SKLZ, CHPT, CHPT, MDY, CB, AES, T, AMG, ALK, DOX, AEO, IVZ, ANSS, ACGL, AZPN, BYD, BLDR, CBRE, COG, CNQ, FIS, CSGP, CS, DVA, DKS, EGP, EMR, ENB, FDS, PACW, GRMN, GPK, HAL, HOG, HLF, HSY, HON, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, IDXX, TT, IONS, LPX, MCK, MPW, MIDD, MHK, NTAP, PAYX, PVH, WRK, SNN, SNA, SON, SRCL, SNV, TROW, TS, TXN, TRI, THO, CUBE, UNM, VLY, WCC, WHR, YUM, ZION, L, LDOS, LULU, MASI, AWK, CELH, CVE, PBA, ACHC, VAC, ESI, VRNS, QTWO, ARES, BABA, FWONK, LBRDK, BKI, BLD, LITE, RACE, COUP, LW, PK, OKTA, NVT, WH, BJ, SWAV, ALC, CLVT, IAA, PGNY, CARR, FOUR, OPEN, VMEO, EPI, EWT, EWY, XHB,
- Added Positions: TM, GOOGL, ROKU, INTC, AON, BA, GIS, SWKS, DPZ, SAP, BX, ENPH, MRVL, NFLX, GM, TRIP, SEDG, XLE, AZN, BMY, CERN, LMT, MCD, MS, BKNG, REGN, STLD, TSM, UAL, ZBRA, DELL, PINS, XRT, ABMD, ADBE, A, APH, BP, CGNX, DISCA, DISH, ECL, HOLX, INFY, LRCX, NVDA, PAAS, PLUG, SPG, X, OLED, TECK, BUD, FLT, KEYS, RUN, SQ, NTNX, DOCU, VRT, ESTC, FSLY, DKNG, EWZ, OIH, ASML, ATVI, AAP, AEM, ARW, BLDP, GOLD, ELY, CNI, CCL, CLX, ENTG, M, IT, GILD, HMC, INCY, JCOM, JBL, JNJ, LSCC, MRO, MKL, MAR, MTZ, MKC, MCO, NBIX, NUE, OXY, QGEN, RGLD, SIVB, SPWR, SU, AXON, TU, TEVA, TRP, RTX, VZ, WAT, FNV, KL, SSNC, ZNGA, GWRE, PFPT, SPLK, NCLH, VEEV, TWTR, HUBS, GDDY, USFD, SPOT, YETI, TW, UBER, DT, NET, EEM, XME, Y, ADM, AJG, AVY, BK, BMRN, SAM, CVX, CHDN, CSCO, KO, CTSH, COP, GLW, COST, EW, F, GS, EHC, HPQ, JKHY, JBLU, JEF, LOGI, NCR, NRG, NI, NVO, PEP, PG, RF, BB, RY, WPM, LUV, TJX, TTM, TER, TRMB, UHS, MTN, JAZZ, APPS, H, RCM, AMRS, LPLA, FRC, HZNP, APTV, EPAM, GMED, PSTG, LSXMK, AA, INVH, APPN, ADT, SONO, UPWK, CRWD, BILL, ASHR, GDX, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, BIIB, ORCL, WMT, NKE, BRK.B, RS, EWJ, FXI, XLI, EXPE, MU, IYT, AAPL, PYPL, IBM, MGA, PCAR, PTC, CRM, SONY, GDXJ, GLD, AMD, CAT, FDX, FNF, KNX, NEM, NUAN, WFC, FSLR, HLT, MO, DAR, FISV, SHW, SNPS, UTHR, VRTX, ULTA, NXPI, FB, ZTS, QRVO, BNTX, ALGN, AU, BHC, BAM, CUK, CHKP, CHD, XEC, CTAS, DB, EXPD, FLEX, GPN, MNST, KR, MGM, MSTR, MT, TAP, NVS, OHI, OSK, PXD, ROST, SLM, STM, SLB, SBNY, SBUX, SYK, TGT, TYL, UAA, UL, WM, WDC, WYNN, EBAY, MA, SPR, DAL, DG, EXPI, KMI, FANG, WDAY, ARMK, AAL, PAYC, CZR, AXTA, HWM, BKR, SPCE, COLD, DBX, BE, AVTR, IAC, ITA, KWEB, SLV, APD, AEP, BHP, BAC, BG, CCJ, ED, CCK, DLB, EWBC, OVV, NEE, FCX, GNTX, HALO, ICE, JNPR, LVS, LAD, MSI, NATI, NOV, NTES, NYT, OLN, PFE, QDEL, RDS.A, SLG, XPO, VOD, DIS, TNL, EVR, WU, KDP, KKR, BAH, XYL, UI, CHGG, ZEN, CTLT, CYBR, CDK, PEN, CRON, TWLO, IR, BYND, CHNG, DM, EWH, IEF, MCHI, SMH,
- Sold Out: QQQ, XLV, XOM, XLF, LLY, TMO, CP, GE, MRK, RSX, AMT, BIDU, STX, AMAT, CCI, HD, AVGO, SHOP, ZM, ABC, BLK, CIEN, DEO, HAS, ISRG, KLAC, K, PWR, CMG, IQV, DIA, ALL, ADI, BNS, CVS, DHR, DXCM, EOG, EL, EXEL, FLIR, FE, GSK, GFI, MLM, MDT, MPWR, OMCL, LIN, RMD, UBS, UPS, WBA, V, TAK, IPHI, APO, CGC, AYX, LYFT, CHPT, CHPT, AOS, ANAT, AMKR, NLY, ASH, AGO, AXS, BOKF, BWA, BSX, BTI, BF.B, BC, CNA, CASY, CNP, CRL, CI, TPR, COLM, CBSH, COO, CPA, OFC, UFS, DRE, ETR, ELS, ERIC, EXC, FRT, TGNA, THG, HP, HRL, ITW, IFF, INTU, KEX, MDLZ, LKQ, LSTR, MAC, MAS, MAT, MCY, MOH, MORN, NYCB, NEU, NDSN, NUS, OGE, ODFL, ORI, PCG, PH, BPOP, PB, REG, RNR, RGEN, RAD, SSB, SMG, SEB, SEE, SGEN, SCCO, TTC, TSCO, UGI, URBN, VAR, WRB, GWW, GHC, WSO, WBS, WTM, BF.A, AWI, CNK, IBKR, TWO, CFX, STLA, HPP, RP, NLSN, VC, STAG, MOS, ZG, HTA, PANW, PNR, SRC, RH, NWS, NWSA, MGNI, HQY, NVTA, OLLI, WSC, HPE, MGP, EVBG, LGF.A, CLDR, VICI, ZS, ELAN, MRNA, FOXA, WORK, NVST, VIR, PPD, FDN, FEZ, VGK,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,062,400 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,172,700 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,745,400 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 287,000 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,247,900 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio.
Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 319,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 494,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 186,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 97,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 346,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $587.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 244.72%. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $181.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 389,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Roku Inc by 521.13%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 89,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 158.52%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 273.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 626,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 255.90%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $277.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 595.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 427,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.
