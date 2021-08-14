Logo
Twin Tree Management, LP Buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Toyota Motor Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Qualcomm Inc, Biogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Twin Tree Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Toyota Motor Corp, Alphabet Inc, Roku Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Qualcomm Inc, Biogen Inc, Oracle Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Tree Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Twin Tree Management, LP owns 1295 stocks with a total value of $37.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Twin Tree Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+tree+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Twin Tree Management, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,062,400 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,172,700 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,745,400 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 287,000 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,247,900 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $169.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 319,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 494,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 186,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 97,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 346,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Twin Tree Management, LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $587.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 244.72%. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $181.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 389,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Roku Inc by 521.13%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $357.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 89,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 158.52%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 273.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 626,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 255.90%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $277.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Twin Tree Management, LP added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 595.80%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 427,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Twin Tree Management, LP sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Twin Tree Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Twin Tree Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Twin Tree Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Twin Tree Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Twin Tree Management, LP keeps buying
