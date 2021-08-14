Atlantic Trust, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Enviva Partners LP, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Caterpillar Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc

- New Purchases: EVA, BIP, BEP, LLY, MMM, AWK, OGS, IDXX, LNG, ABT, XLK, DSI, LOW, RTX, TMO, SYK, ABBV, MCHP, MRK, CVS, BMY, WTRG, LMRK, PNC, CRM, ADP, AMGN, DCT, CIO, AEP, WMT, ADBE, AMAT, TRNO, BLCN, ESGU, SKY, PCT, BPYU, INTU, BEAM, MSOS, CRWD, SQ, FTAI, MP, SEDG, UPST, CI, ENPH, CAC, SO, TSM, VMC, DIS, COP, ARI, PSX, SPY, VEU, EVCI, VO, VOO, FUN, DES, HAE, ARKK, ARKG, NFLX, DHC, UA, CMG, BA, SCU, PATI, TSLA, APO,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, NOW, EPD, OKE, WELL, NVDA, PXD, LHX, MCD, VZ, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, PYPL, AAPL, CAT, JNJ, AVB, V, MMP, INTC, RYN, HE, PBA, CSCO, PFE, EQR, ED, PG, KO, DD, HD, NEM, COST, AMT, VRTX, VBR, MO, PM, UNH, T, XOM, LUV, IVV, AES, ORLY,
- Sold Out: STAY,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,860 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,456 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 24,766 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,434 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.72%
- Visa Inc (V) - 20,749 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 45,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 26,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $178.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 155.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 4,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 145.46%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 119.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.
