Atlantic Trust, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Enviva Partners LP, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Caterpillar Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atlantic Trust, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Enviva Partners LP, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Caterpillar Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Trust, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Atlantic Trust, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlantic Trust, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlantic+trust%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlantic Trust, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,860 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,456 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 24,766 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.13%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,434 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.72%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 20,749 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
New Purchase: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 45,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.66 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $54.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 26,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $178.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Atlantic Trust, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 155.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 5,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 4,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 145.46%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 119.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Atlantic Trust, LLC added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Atlantic Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.



