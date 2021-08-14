Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, PTC Inc, Sells General Electric Co, , Alaska Air Group Inc

- New Purchases: CRL, IR, PTC, SEE,
- Added Positions: FB, STE, HIG, HBAN, TDY, NXPI, ARE, AIZ, DISCK, LEN, PXD, UAL, VIAC,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, TSLA, BRK.B, GOOG, MA, V, GOOGL, JPM, XOM, DIS, LLY, PYPL, CVX, ABBV, CMCSA, JNJ, NVDA, PG, BAC, BA, NFLX, NEE, WMT, T, ADBE, CSCO, C, COST, NKE, ORCL, UNP, UNH, VZ, ACN, LIN, MDT, CB, AXP, BKNG, KO, COP, GS, HD, HON, INTC, INTU, MS, PEP, RTX, CRM, NOW, SBUX, TMO, UPS, WFC, ETN, ABT, ATVI, AMD, AMAT, BLK, BMY, AVGO, CI, CME, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, CHTR, DHR, DE, DG, EOG, EMR, FIS, FCX, GPN, ICE, IBM, ISRG, LOW, MRK, PNC, PFE, PM, PGR, QCOM, SCHW, SYK, TMUS, TXN, TFC, AMCR, AON, JCI, APTV, TT, WLTW, TEL, LYB, AFL, AES, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AIG, AWK, AME, APH, ADI, ANTM, ADM, ADSK, ADP, AZO, AVB, BKR, BLL, BK, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CBRE, CDW, CDNS, CZR, CMG, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, CL, CPRT, CTVA, CMI, DRI, DAL, DXCM, DFS, DLTR, D, DOW, DUK, DD, EMN, ECL, EW, EA, EQIX, EQR, ES, EXC, FITB, FRC, FISV, F, FTNT, IT, GNRC, GD, GM, HCA, HPQ, HAL, HES, HLT, HUM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IQV, KLAC, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KMI, KR, LHX, LRCX, EL, LMT, MSCI, MPC, MMC, MAR, MCK, MET, MCHP, MDLZ, MNST, MCO, NSC, NOC, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PH, PENN, PSX, TROW, PLD, PRU, PSA, REGN, RF, ROK, ROST, SPGI, SLB, SHW, SPG, SO, LUV, STT, SNPS, SYF, SYY, TJX, TGT, TFX, MMM, TDG, TRV, TWTR, USB, VLO, VTR, VRSK, VRTX, VMC, WEC, WBA, WM, WELL, WY, WMB, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZTS, ALLE, RE, INFO, IVZ, NLSN, NCLH, PNR, STX, GRMN, RCL, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALB, LNT, MO, AEE, AAL, AEP, ABC, AMP, ANSS, APA, ANET, ATO, AVY, BAX, WRB, BBY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BR, BF.B, CBOE, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPB, CAH, KMX, CCL, CARR, CTLT, CE, CNC, CNP, CERN, CHD, CINF, CFG, CTXS, CMA, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, GLW, DHI, DTE, DXC, DVA, XRAY, DVN, FANG, DLR, DISH, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EIX, ENPH, ETR, EFX, ESS, ETSY, EVRG, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FRT, FDX, FFIV, FE, FLT, FTV, FBHS, FOXA, BEN, AJG, GIS, GPC, GILD, GL, GWW, HAS, PEAK, JKHY, HSY, HPE, HOLX, HRL, HST, HWM, JBHT, HII, IEX, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, J, JNPR, KSU, K, KIM, KHC, LKQ, LH, LW, LVS, LDOS, LNC, LYV, L, LUMN, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MU, MAA, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MOS, MSI, NRG, NVR, NOV, NDAQ, NWL, NWSA, NI, NTRS, NLOK, NUE, OMC, OTIS, PPG, PKG, PAYC, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PNW, POOL, PFG, PEG, PHM, QRVO, PWR, DGX, RJF, O, REG, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, HSIC, SRE, SWKS, AOS, SJM, SNA, SWK, TTWO, TPR, TER, TXT, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UDR, ULTA, URI, UHS, VFC, VRSN, VTRS, WAB, WAT, WST, WDC, WU, WRK, WHR, WYNN, XYL, YUM, ZION,
- Sold Out: GE, VAR, ALK, FLIR, IPGP, PVH, ROL, VNO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 408,272 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,026 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,157 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,362 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,828 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $411.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $132.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62.Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73.
