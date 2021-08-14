Logo
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, PTC Inc, Sells General Electric Co, , Alaska Air Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Frankfort, KY, based Investment company Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc, PTC Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells General Electric Co, , Alaska Air Group Inc, , IPG Photonics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund. As of 2021Q2, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund owns 487 stocks with a total value of $939 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kentucky+retirement+systems+insurance+trust+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 408,272 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 196,026 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,157 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,362 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,828 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $411.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $132.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62.

Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $34.9.

Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund. Also check out:

1. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund keeps buying
