Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: MSFT, WMT, MA, TGT, KO, CI, TXN, INTC, CRM, UNH, BAX, DD, BKNG, CMI, NSC, PFE, SO, CL, BRK.B, UNP, XLB, PLD, NI, LIN, LRCX, FTV, HYG, CTXS, SJM, PSA, DAL, ADSK, T, HCA, CSX, FCX, GPS, PAYX, TRV, CE, HBAN, COST, KEY, MCHP, SIVB, ADM, BBY, COF, CVX, GLW, ODFL, MGM, TSN, WY, CAT, DVA, PRU, GWW, WU, STX, NXPI, EXR, TT, MTB, RL, SNA, GIS, MAR, NVDA, PKG, XEL, YUM, DOW, XLP, D, RE, MU, O, URI, AIZ, CTSH, CMA, CAG, DHI, HSIC, RF, ROL, UAL, ATO, VTRS, USB, UAA, WRB, ALLE, HST, KLAC, OKE, UDR, ALGN, AEE, AME, AJG, JBHT, K, MLM, MCK, NTAP, XLI, IVZ, AVY, HAS, IRM, HPE,
- Added Positions: LQD, AMZN, TSLA, FXI, NFLX, PYPL, AAPL, SBUX, FB, V, DIS, CME, ETR, ACN, LUV, DE, ITW, KR, MCD, JNJ, AAL, AON, ATVI, WHR, EA, MET, LMT, ALK, CB, SHW, C, ULTA, LUMN, NEE, GOOGL, EXPD, TYL, MAS, MKTX, EXPE, TTWO, HUM, OTIS, AFL, IT, DRI, APH, CHRW, AIG, GM, BSX, MDT, UHS, MPC, STZ, APA, FITB, LYB, ALL, QCOM, NOC, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, XBI, GOOG, VRTX, MDLZ, ROST, F, TFC, BDX, UPS, PSX, EMR, FBHS,
- Sold Out: GDX, XLF, GS, MRK, MS, TJX, AMD, XOM, DHR, PM, TMO, RTX, BMY, CMG, GILD, ADBE, NKE, PEP, DXCM, MKC, TMUS, JPM, RSG, BIIB, TWTR, CNP, ABT, VRSN, ARE, VLO, HAL, PCAR, ILMN, IDXX, DRE, IP, SYF, CMS, DISCA, REGN, OMC, BF.B, NOW, PAYC, ECL,
For the details of STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stevens+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 368,039 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 535.65%
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 400,900 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.21%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 83,213 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 25,200 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,811 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 377.76%
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 43,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 49,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 13,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $210.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 535.65%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.22%. The holding were 368,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 377.76%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 227.27%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 400,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 159.89%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 21,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 124.72%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 35,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.
