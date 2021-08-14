Logo
Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Stevens Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Biotech ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stevens Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 188 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stevens+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 368,039 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 535.65%
  2. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 400,900 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.21%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 83,213 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 25,200 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 227.27%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,811 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 377.76%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 43,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 49,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 13,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 15,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $210.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 535.65%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.22%. The holding were 368,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 377.76%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 227.27%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 72.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 400,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 159.89%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $515.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 21,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 124.72%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 35,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.



