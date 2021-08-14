Bracebridge Capital, LLC Buys Uniti Group Inc, Accelerate Acquisition Corp, Tio Tech A, Sells Rotor Acquisition Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uniti Group Inc, Accelerate Acquisition Corp, Tio Tech A, BYTE Acquisition Corp, Marlin Technology Corp, sells Rotor Acquisition Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II, Hudson Executive Investment Corp III during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bracebridge Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bracebridge Capital, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bracebridge Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bracebridge+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 1,656,300 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) - 799,234 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC.U) - 900,000 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Tio Tech A (TIOAU) - 804,900 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU) - 786,470 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 1,656,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tio Tech A. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.032900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 804,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in BYTE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 596,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marlin Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 573,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 354.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp by 282.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 323,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pontem Corp by 38.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 560,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Athlon Acquisition Corp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 469,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.42.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Leo Holdings III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RXR Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98.