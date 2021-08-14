Bracebridge Capital, LLC Buys Uniti Group Inc, Accelerate Acquisition Corp, Tio Tech A, Sells Rotor Acquisition Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: UNIT, AAQC.U, TIOAU, BYTSU, FINMU, ARRWU, KRNLU, SMIHU, TRCA.U, IWM, FSSIU, MTACU, GLHAU, NVSAU, MONCU, AGAC.U, ASPCU, SPKBU, FRONU, KIIIU, EPWR.U,
- Added Positions: GLBLU, TCACU, PNTM.U, SWETU,
- Reduced Positions: DCRNU,
- Sold Out: ROT.U, AMD, SRNGU, HIIIU, LIII.U, RXRAU,
- Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 1,656,300 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) - 799,234 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio.
- Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC.U) - 900,000 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tio Tech A (TIOAU) - 804,900 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU) - 786,470 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 1,656,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tio Tech A (TIOAU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tio Tech A. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.032900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 804,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BYTE Acquisition Corp (BYTSU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in BYTE Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 596,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marlin Technology Corp (FINMU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Marlin Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arrowroot Acquisition Corp (ARRWU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC initiated holding in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 573,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 354.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp (TCACU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp by 282.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 323,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pontem Corp (PNTM.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pontem Corp by 38.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 560,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Athlon Acquisition Corp (SWETU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC added to a holding in Athlon Acquisition Corp by 48.68%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 469,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Rotor Acquisition Corp (ROT.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rotor Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.42.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp III (HIIIU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII.U)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Leo Holdings III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: RXR Acquisition Corp (RXRAU)
Bracebridge Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RXR Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
