Madison Wealth Management Buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Macerich Co, JPMorgan Chase, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, sells Macerich Co, JPMorgan Chase, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Madison Wealth Management owns 143 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,503 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,289 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 70,486 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,849 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 366,446 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $52.75 and $65.45, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 744.70%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 361.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 64,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 52,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.