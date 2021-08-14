Logo
Madison Wealth Management Buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Macerich Co, JPMorgan Chase, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Madison Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, sells Macerich Co, JPMorgan Chase, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Madison Wealth Management owns 143 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madison+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,503 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,289 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 70,486 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,849 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 366,446 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $52.75 and $65.45, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Madison Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 744.70%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $544.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 361.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 64,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Madison Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 52,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Madison Wealth Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.



Here is the complete portfolio of MADISON WEALTH MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

