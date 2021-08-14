Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Boyd Gaming Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: FNDF, ICSH, JEPI, HSY,
- Added Positions: LLY,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, BND, IWF, IWD, USMV, IEFA, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, PG, SDY, PYPL, PEP, DIS, JNJ, QQQ, MCD, UNP, AMGN, CVX, AXP, EMR, MMM, DE, SYK, DD, V, PH, GILD, RDS.A, MRK, MDT, HD, XOM, RTX,
- Sold Out: BYD, IWN, MA, KMB, BRK.B, ACN, IWO, TRV, NKE, VTV, ADSK, VOO, ABBV, NTRS, ORCL, BDX, BAX, UNH, CRM, BMY, ICE, XLK, CTXS, PAYX, CLX, APD, CACI, EFG, FISV, TXN, COST, IWM, BA, ADP, IGI, DG, TMO, RSP, INTC,
- AT&T Inc (T) - 2,595,738 shares, 22.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 217,187 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 454,689 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,565 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.
