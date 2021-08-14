Logo
Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Boyd Gaming Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Drexel Morgan & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, The Hershey Co, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Boyd Gaming Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Drexel Morgan & Co.. As of 2021Q2, Drexel Morgan & Co. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Drexel Morgan & Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drexel+morgan+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Drexel Morgan & Co.
  1. AT&T Inc (T) - 2,595,738 shares, 22.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 217,187 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  3. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 454,689 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,565 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $264.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.



