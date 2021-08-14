AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: DOCN,

DOCN, Sold Out: LYFT, ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sells Lyft Inc, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 4,904,354 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,904,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.