AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Sells Lyft Inc, Airbnb Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C.
- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 4,904,354 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,904,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.
