Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co Buys JPMorgan Chase, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, General Electric Co, SAP SE

New Purchases: DSGX, F, SPGI, SPPP, T, ICE, RIO, ROP, TGT,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Ford Motor Co, S&P Global Inc, sells Progressive Corp, General Electric Co, SAP SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Honda Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 138 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,191,146 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 683,747 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 959,771 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 666,498 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 843,336 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.36 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $73.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 112,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr. The purchase prices were between $17.85 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $19.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 85.69%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 204,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 103.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 133,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $42.78 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.