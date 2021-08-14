Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co Buys JPMorgan Chase, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, General Electric Co, SAP SE

- New Purchases: DSGX, F, SPGI, SPPP, T, ICE, RIO, ROP, TGT,
- Added Positions: JPM, BEP, TU, SLF, OTEX, STN, TRV, C, TRI, BAC, BDX, DIS, NTR, RTX, FTV, WCN, UPS, VZ, AQN, BKNG, ASML, MRK, MDLZ, NEE, AMT, AEP, APD, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: TD, RY, CP, FNV, BAM, CNI, RCI, MA, AAPL, CMCSA, SJR, MSFT, GIB, FTS, ORCL, GOOG, BRK.B, ENB, V, CNQ, MMM, MGA, GOOGL, SU, EL, QSR, WM, GSK, LIN, NKE, DOOO, XOM, GRP.U, CSCO, CAE, VRSK, PBA, NVO, YUMC, WFC, UNP, TMO, PG, PEP, CIGI, DEO, CL, CME, ACN,
- Sold Out: PGR, GE, SAP, HMC, TM, CTSH, CMI, SNN, CTVA, IYW, SILV,
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,191,146 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 683,747 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 959,771 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 666,498 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 843,336 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.36 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $73.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 112,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $441.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (SPPP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr. The purchase prices were between $17.85 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $19.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 85.69%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 204,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 103.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 133,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stantec Inc (STN)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $42.78 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82.Sold Out: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.Sold Out: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.
