Hoylecohen, Llc Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Novavax Inc, Sells General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hoylecohen, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Novavax Inc, Realty Income Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sempra Energy, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoylecohen, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hoylecohen, Llc owns 267 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOYLECOHEN, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoylecohen%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOYLECOHEN, LLC
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 52 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 736,045 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 177,643 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,783 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,228 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.36%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $389.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $257.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.54 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $101.66.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOYLECOHEN, LLC. Also check out:

1. HOYLECOHEN, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOYLECOHEN, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOYLECOHEN, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOYLECOHEN, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
