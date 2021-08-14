Hoylecohen, Llc Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Novavax Inc, Sells General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: ON, DFAC, NVAX, O, ROK, TDOC, MRNA, PGHY, VIRX,

ON, DFAC, NVAX, O, ROK, TDOC, MRNA, PGHY, VIRX, Added Positions: SCHA, VTV, BRK.B, VWO, VXUS, RSP, WIP, GXC, PCY, HON, SCHE, SCHF, SQ, KMI, NXPI, DIS, ABT, VZ, CRWD, SCHD, SCHG, SCHM, SPY, VOO, BA, GS, EPD, MMP, CRM, CMI, CSX, NVDA, AMAT, NKE, BKNG, PFG, AMD, PLD, MDT, XLC, VGK, TIP, BXMT, CAT, STZ, XLE, XLF, XLP, ARKG, RTX, UNH, WRK, PFE, PYPL, EDIT, ZM, AGG, F, BKLN, BND, BNDX, DIA, EFA, GLD, LRCX,

SCHA, VTV, BRK.B, VWO, VXUS, RSP, WIP, GXC, PCY, HON, SCHE, SCHF, SQ, KMI, NXPI, DIS, ABT, VZ, CRWD, SCHD, SCHG, SCHM, SPY, VOO, BA, GS, EPD, MMP, CRM, CMI, CSX, NVDA, AMAT, NKE, BKNG, PFG, AMD, PLD, MDT, XLC, VGK, TIP, BXMT, CAT, STZ, XLE, XLF, XLP, ARKG, RTX, UNH, WRK, PFE, PYPL, EDIT, ZM, AGG, F, BKLN, BND, BNDX, DIA, EFA, GLD, LRCX, Reduced Positions: FB, INTC, QQQ, VEA, EEM, MSFT, IVV, VT, SRE, ORCL, VUG, JPST, ETN, VO, C, ACN, IJR, WTRG, FOCS, CVS, T, CSCO, SCHZ, TSM, VB, GILD, NFLX, VBR, SCHX, SCHH, IWM, XLI, VNQ, PM, DEI, HYT, WBA, TRP, TTE, ROST, LVS, IBM, WELL, GIS, FDX, FAST, EW,

FB, INTC, QQQ, VEA, EEM, MSFT, IVV, VT, SRE, ORCL, VUG, JPST, ETN, VO, C, ACN, IJR, WTRG, FOCS, CVS, T, CSCO, SCHZ, TSM, VB, GILD, NFLX, VBR, SCHX, SCHH, IWM, XLI, VNQ, PM, DEI, HYT, WBA, TRP, TTE, ROST, LVS, IBM, WELL, GIS, FDX, FAST, EW, Sold Out: GE, GSK, VAR, LDUR, MU, DAL, PPT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Novavax Inc, Realty Income Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sempra Energy, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoylecohen, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hoylecohen, Llc owns 267 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOYLECOHEN, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoylecohen%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 52 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 736,045 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 177,643 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,783 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,228 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.36%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.01, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $316.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $389.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoylecohen, Llc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $257.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.54 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $101.66.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Hoylecohen, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.