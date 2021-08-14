DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Home Point Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of investors that purchased Home Point Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about January 29, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until August 20, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Home Point Capital operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider.

On January 29, 2021, Home Point Capital launched its IPO, issuing 7.25 million shares of Home Point Capital’s common stock to the public at the offering price of $13.00 per share. Net proceeds of the offering were approximately $88 million.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point Capital issued a press release announcing Home Point Capital’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Among other results, Home Point Capital reported revenue of $324.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million. On this news, Home Point Capital’s stock price fell nearly 18%, closing at $7.70 per share.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase Home Point's expenses; (2) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, Home Point had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

