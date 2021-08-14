Ryan Specialty Group Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ryan Specialty Group Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (“Ryan Specialty”) is providing notice of a recent data security incident. The following notice provides information about the incident, Ryan Specialty’s response, and resources available to help individuals protect their information from possible misuse, should they feel it necessary to do so.

What Happened? On or about April 17, 2021, Ryan Specialty became aware of unusual activity related to certain employee email accounts. Ryan Specialty immediately commenced an investigation to better understand the nature and scope of this activity. On April 27, 2021, it was determined that certain employee email accounts were accessed without authorization between April 4, 2021 and April 20, 2021. The investigation was not able to determine whether any specific emails in those accounts were accessed or viewed. In an abundance of caution, a programmatic and manual review of the contents of the email accounts was completed to determine whether sensitive information was present in the emails at the time of the incident. This process was completed on June 30, 2021 and it was through this process that Ryan Specialty determined that certain personal information for a limited number of individuals was accessible (although not necessarily actually accessed or viewed by unauthorized individuals) within the accounts at the time of this event.

What Information Was Involved? It cannot be confirmed whether information related to individuals was actually accessed or viewed during this event. However, Ryan Specialty is providing notice to potentially impacted individuals out of an abundance of caution. The information which was accessible within the email accounts included certain individuals’ names, driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, financial account information, passport numbers, medical information, health insurance information, government issued identification numbers, tax identification numbers, username/email and password, and dates of birth.

What We Are Doing. Ryan Specialty takes this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously. Upon learning of this incident, Ryan Specialty moved quickly to investigate, respond, and assess the security of relevant systems. Ryan Specialty’s response included further securing the potentially compromised accounts by resetting relevant account passwords, blocking potentially malicious IP addresses, removing any suspicious emails from Ryan Specialty mailboxes, reviewing for and disabling any suspicious rules within Ryan Specialty mailboxes, and opening investigations with its email solutions and managed services providers to gain further insight into the incident. As part of Ryan Specialty’s ongoing commitment to the security of information, it is also reviewing existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event. Ryan Specialty also is offering access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services for twenty-four (24) months through Experian to individuals whose personal information was accessible in the email accounts at the time of this incident.

What You Can Do. Individuals can find out more about how to protect themselves generally against the potential misuse of information by reviewing the guidance on Ryan Specialty’s website entitled Steps You Can Take to Protect Information. Ryan Specialty’s website can be accessed at www.ryansg.com, with the guidance found specifically through this+link. The guidance provides additional information regarding fraud alerts and security freezes, as well as contact information for the nationwide consumer reporting agencies. Individuals will also find further information about the services Ryan Specialty is offering to eligible individuals on its website via the hyperlink above.

For More Information. If you have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice, please call our call center at (833) 327-5932, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT (excluding major holidays).

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210813005432r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005432/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment