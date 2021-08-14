Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA) President and CEO Terry M. Rich Bought $1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Surgalign Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Terry M. Rich (insider trades) bought 1,078,701 shares of SRGA on 08/13/2021 at an average price of $0.93 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1 million.
For the complete insider trading history of SRGA, click here.
