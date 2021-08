EVP, GC and Secretary of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A. Schlesinger (insider trades) sold 84,985 shares of OCDX on 08/13/2021 at an average price of $19.8 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

