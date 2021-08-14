4 Gold Stocks Trading Below Book Value

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Gold Stocks Trading Below Book Value

A Benjamin Graham-style analysis of the precious metals sector

Author's Avatar
John Navin
Aug 14, 2021

Summary

  • They are NYSE and AMEX-traded securities.
  • The four companies are based in Canada.
  • They have good earnings and low debt.
Article's Main Image

With the gold and silver bouncing off 2021 lows this week, it might be worthwhile to see if value exists among stocks in the precious metals sector. Applying basic principles of analysis found in Benjamin Graham’s classic of value, "The Intelligent Investor," here are four mining stocks that pass the “below book value” metric. Needless to say, more extensive research would be required before investment consideration, but these might be candidates for more analysis.

Alamos Gold Inc. (

AGI, Financial) is headquartered in Toronto with active mining operations in Canada and Mexico and development-stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey and the United States. The company is trading right now at a 10% discount to its book value. Growth in earnings per share hit 49% this year. The five-year earnings per share growth is 16%. Alamos has no long-term debt and a current ratio of 3.3. Investors receive a dividend yield of 1.29%. Average daily volume is almost 2.5 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

1426999910665994240.png

Eldorado Gold Corp. (

EGO, Financial) is based in Vancouver, British Columbia with precious metals mining operations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Shares can be purchased in the company at 44% of book value. Earnings per share growth this year came in at 19.65%. The past five-year earnings growth is 15.5%. Eldorado’s shareholder equity greatly exceeds the amount of long-term debt. The price to free cash flow metric is 10.78. It trades on the NYSE with average daily volume of 1.44 million shares.

1427000390003638272.png

Equinox Gold Corp. (

EQX, Financial) is another Canandian miner with headquarters in Vancouver. The stock trades at a 19% discount from book. Growth in earnings per share this year came to 157%. The company's earnings per share growth record on a five-year basis is 15.3%. Equinox’s long-term debt is significantly exceeded by shareholder equity and the current ratio is 3.1. The stock trades on the American Stock Exchange with 1.73 million shares of average daily volume. It hit new 52-week lows this week, closing at $6.41 – that’s down from $13 in October 2020.

1427001268974567424.png

Iamgold Corp. (

IAG, Financial) has headquarters in Toronto and operates mines in North America, South America and West Africa. Currently, the stock is available for purchase at 47% of its book value. The price-to-free cash flow is 4.94. Earnings per share increased this year at 110%. The past five-year earnings per share growth is 15.3%. Equity greatly exceeds long-term debt. The current ratio is a green 2.70. The NYSE-listed company trades an average daily volume of 4.2 million shares.

1427001872207757312.png

Stocks like these, selling for less than their book value, usually have enough issues that mainstream investors find them unappealing. Keeping that in mind, it may be possible to uncover significant value among such securities, especially for those who may be taking a long-term approach. If inflation rears its ugly head sometime in the next year or two, it’s possible that gold and silver mining stocks could shine again.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Not investment advice. Do your own research and always consult with a registered investment advisor before making any decisions.
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment