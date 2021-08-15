BOSS Revolution Offers No-Fee Money Transfers and Special Calling Rates to Haiti After Destructive Earthquake

Newark, NJ, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSS Revolution, the international money remittance and calling service of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), today announced that it was providing no-fee money transfers and reduced calling rates to Haiti after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean nation on Saturday.



The BOSS Revolution Money no-fee offer applies to transfers to Haiti initiated through August 22nd in amounts up to $130, when using a debit card through the BOSS Revolution Money app or website. Senders can choose from several convenient payout options, including cash pick-up and direct deposit, as well as transfers direct to mobile wallets.

The BOSS Revolution Money remittance service is readily available in the US through the convenient BOSS Revolution Money app (free at App Store and Google Play ), online and through the nationwide network of BOSS Revolution Money retailers. First time users of the Money app pay no fees on transfers up to $300.

Reduced calling rates from the US and Canada to mobile phones in Haiti are available on the BOSS Revolution Calling app through the end of the day today, August 15th. First time callers on the app always receive $2.00 in free calling credit. In addition, BOSS Revolution customers in the US and Canada can conveniently recharge mobile phone accounts of friends, family and loved ones in Haiti through the app.

“The earthquake has left thousands of families in Southwestern Haiti homeless, and many more without basic necessities. BOSS Revolution is pitching in to support the relief effort by making donations directly to responsible charitable relief organizations and by making it more affordable for members of the Haitian diaspora to send money to and to speak with friends, family and loved ones in Haiti,” said Alfredo O’Hagan, IDT’s SVP for Consumer Payments.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services. We make it easier for families to connect, support and share across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Revolution branded money transfer and international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration solutions across channels and devices. Our IDT Carrier Services and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.