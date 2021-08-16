Logo
Parker Aerospace Named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China for Support of COMAC's ARJ21 Aircraft

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Parker+Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, has been named Supplier of the Year by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) for customer service excellence in support of its ARJ21 program in 2020. The honor goes to Parker’s Customer+Support+Operations, which is supported by Parker’s Hydraulic+Systems+Division (HSD) and Parker+Aerospace+China (PAC). General Manager of PAC Stephen Tien accepted the award from Chairman Yang Jun of Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service Co., Ltd. at COMAC’s 2021 Supplier Conference. The virtual event was attended by more than 1,000 representatives, including 135 suppliers from China and abroad.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005176/en/

Parker_2021_COMAC_award2.jpg

Parker Aerospace receives the Supplier of the Year award from COMAC (Graphic: Business Wire)

CSO coordinates maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) through partnership with PAC and eight original equipment manufacturers at Parker Aerospace. CSO has been recognized for a high on-time delivery rate of ARJ21 spares and ground support equipment. Achievements also include the quick buildup of local ARJ21 MRO capabilities in the Parker-FACRI joint venture located in Xi’an, China, including ARJ21 parts manufacturer approval and direct ship authority explorations.

Parker provides the fuel, fuel tank inerting, hydraulic and flight control actuation systems for COMAC’s ARJ21 aircraft.

Parker Aerospace’s Vice President of Customer Support Operations Victor Jorcyk said: “Through the efforts of our support team in China, we have expanded MRO capabilities utilizing our joint ventures and expansion of our in-country pooling offering. It is an honor to be recognized by COMAC as we continue to expand our in-country presence and capabilities.”

Out of more than 300 COMAC suppliers, Parker is one of only two recipients of the award. “We are excited to be recognized for the effort to support COMAC and airlines on the ARJ21 program,” said Tien. “This would not be possible without close teamwork among CSO, the aerospace OEM divisions, and the on-site PAC team. Parker will continue our commitments to the success of Chinese commercial aircraft programs.”

“COMAC is a very important customer for the Hydraulic Systems Division, and it makes me proud to see the three Parker teams recognized with this award for providing an excellent customer experience,” said HSD General Manager Matt Webster. “These teams worked closely together with the common goal of exceeding our customer’s expectations for service. I also thank COMAC for recognizing our team members for these efforts.”

About Parker Aerospace. Parker+Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, ducting, exhaust air management, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker+Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210816005176r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005176/en/

