Postal operators in five African countries will distribute Lleida.net services to all their citizens

PR Newswire

MADRID and ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has signed contracts with the postal operators of five African countries to provide them with digital postal services and registered electronic communications technology to serve their citizens.

This weekend, in the framework of the 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union, the national postal operators of Gambia, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea and Madagascar have immediately adhered to the framework agreement signed in July by Lleida.net, its partner in North Africa, eGate and the Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU) to distribute the Spanish company's patented technology in Africa under the name DigitalPost.Africa.

As part of this service, Lleida.net will offer these new countries Digital Postal Services through Registered Electronic Communications, mainly Registered Emails, Registered SMS and Registered eStatements.

With the signing of these five new national postal operators, Lleida.net is already a provider of registered communications technology to the postal companies of 11 countries, including South Africa, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates.

Held in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast, the Universal Postal Union Congress is taking place from August 9 to August 27, with the presence of 900 representatives from 190 countries.

The framework agreement with the allows the 55 national postal operators of the African continent to offer Lleida.net services automatically to their millions of customers.

Within the framework of this meeting, the Secretary-General of the organization, Younous Djibrines and Bishar Hussein, Director General of the Universal Postal Union, met with Lleida.net.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the eSignature industry.

Listed in New York (OTCQX), Paris (EURONEXT GROWTH) and Madrid (BME GROWTH), is the leading company in Europe in the field of electronic signature, notification and registered electronic contracting and one of the companies in its field with a stronger presence in Africa.

It has received so far more than 205 patents from more than 60 countries. South Africa, Nigeria, the United States, the European Union, Japan, China and Australia, among them.

In 2020, its shares appreciated by more than 900 per cent.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postal-operators-in-five-african-countries-will-distribute-lleidanet-services-to-all-their-citizens-301355649.html

SOURCE Lleida.net